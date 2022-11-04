Read full article on original website
NATO members Poland, Slovakia to increase defense spending
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will significantly raise defense spending to at least 3% of its annual economic output next year and Slovakia is also investing heavily in its armed forces, the two NATO members' prime ministers said Wednesday. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovakia’s Eduard Heger attended a multinational...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia orders troops to leave key Ukrainian city of Kherson
Move will be widely seen as significant blow to Vladimir Putin weeks after he announced the ‘forever’ annexation of Kherson
The Paris Agreement Is Working … for Now
This week, tens of thousands of diplomats, activists, and world leaders are gathering in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the annual United Nations climate summit, known as COP27. They’re meeting to discuss the ongoing implementation of the Paris Agreement, the global climate treaty that was finalized in 2015. The key issue is likely to be the pact’s “loss and damage” provisions—diplomatic shorthand for whether rich countries, who have emitted the bulk of carbon pollution into the atmosphere, should reimburse poor countries facing climate-change-intensified disasters. It’s one of the most controversial issues at the climate talks, and negotiators have kicked it down the road at each of the past handful of UN negotiations.
Sean Penn Gives Oscar Statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: ‘When You Win, Bring It Back to Malibu’
In a recent visit to Kyiv, Sean Penn met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to further express his support for Ukraine amid Russia’s military invasion of the country. During their encounter, Penn gifted one of his two Oscar statuettes to Zelenskyy as a gift. The exchange was featured in a...
Dutch, UK fentanyl sellers hit with Treasury sanctions
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two Dutch nationals, an Englishman and their nine companies were targeted for sanctions by the U.S. government this week, for operating an illegal fentanyl ring that generated millions of dollars in virtual currency. Alex Adrianus Martinus Peijnenburg and Martinus Pterus Henri De Koning from...
Syria increases gas production, hopes for more electricity
FURUQLUS, Syria (AP) — Newly installed turbine compressors at a gas facility in central Syria will lead to a production increase that will help ease the war-torn country’s electricity crisis, officials at the sprawling facility said Wednesday. The Syrian Gas Co. facility in the central province of Homs...
