NATO members Poland, Slovakia to increase defense spending

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will significantly raise defense spending to at least 3% of its annual economic output next year and Slovakia is also investing heavily in its armed forces, the two NATO members' prime ministers said Wednesday. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovakia’s Eduard Heger attended a multinational...
The Paris Agreement Is Working … for Now

This week, tens of thousands of diplomats, activists, and world leaders are gathering in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the annual United Nations climate summit, known as COP27. They’re meeting to discuss the ongoing implementation of the Paris Agreement, the global climate treaty that was finalized in 2015. The key issue is likely to be the pact’s “loss and damage” provisions—diplomatic shorthand for whether rich countries, who have emitted the bulk of carbon pollution into the atmosphere, should reimburse poor countries facing climate-change-intensified disasters. It’s one of the most controversial issues at the climate talks, and negotiators have kicked it down the road at each of the past handful of UN negotiations.
Syria increases gas production, hopes for more electricity

FURUQLUS, Syria (AP) — Newly installed turbine compressors at a gas facility in central Syria will lead to a production increase that will help ease the war-torn country’s electricity crisis, officials at the sprawling facility said Wednesday. The Syrian Gas Co. facility in the central province of Homs...

