The Latest | UN Climate Summit
The head of the U.N. Development Program warned Wednesday that many poor nations are struggling to raise the funds for tackling climate change because of the heavy burden of debt they're under
SFGate
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was...
Iran cities strike in solidarity with 'Bloody Friday' dead
Cities in western Iran went on strike Wednesday in solidarity with mourners marking 40 days since security forces killed dozens in a crackdown on protests in the country's strife-torn southeast, rights groups said. Widespread strikes were held "in solidarity" with Zahedan in the Kurdish cities of Baneh, Bukan, Kermanshah, Marivan, Sanandaj and Amini's hometown of Saqez, in the country's west, said the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
SFGate
An Orange County House race has become an Asian American culture clash
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - Ngan Nguyen can't stop, won't stop dancing. It's such a joyous Friday night for the 80-year-old retired cosmetologist, a chance to gather with so many friends from so many years of political activism here in a strip mall parking lot in Orange County's Little Saigon. Tonight's "Rock and Vote" party, with around three weeks to go before the midterm elections, is a major deal in the largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam. Nguyen's got a jaunty fedora and two large flags propped on each shoulder, so they flap behind her like wings. She twirls and twirls, in the glow of signs from a nail salon, two law offices and an acupuncturist.
