Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
Ukraine's China Problem
Ukraine has received little in return for its discretion about China.
Suddenly, a More Sober European Turn on Iran | Opinion
For decades, European officials have been the most ardent proponents of engagement with the Islamic Republic.
Map Shows Russia Making Advancements in Ukraine Despite Military Struggles
While Russian President Vladimir Putin's army reportedly continues to suffer setbacks in Ukraine, new maps from a U.S. think tank show where Russian forces may be making small advances despite their woes. On the maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released Monday, apparent Russian gains can...
Trump's Second Term as President Would Plunge EPA into 'Alternate Universe'
A second term for Donald Trump would plunge the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) into an "alternate universe," an EPA veteran who worked under the Trump administration told Newsweek. Trump has not formally announced that he will run for president in 2024, but he has hinted at this intention several times.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
US midterm elections 2022: Senate remains tight as ‘red wave’ fails to materialize – live
Latest updates and results as Democrats perform better than expected and Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race
Donetsk 'Littered' with Russian Bodies as Hundreds Killed Daily: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russian troops in Donetsk are suffering large daily losses, leaving the region "littered" with Russian bodies. During his nightly televised address on Monday, Zelensky said that Ukrainian counteroffensives were "gradually moving forward" and "pushing back" Russian forces in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Elite Russian Naval Unit Reacts to Stunning Loss of 300 Men: 'Baffling'
"They don't care about anything other than showing off. They call people meat," a unit of Russian marines wrote in a letter about their leaders.
Iran Votes to Execute Protesters, Says Rebels Need 'Hard Lesson'
Nearly 15,000 Iranians have been arrested in connection with the protests, which were spurred by the death of Mahsa Amini in September.
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Russian Support for Putin's War in Ukraine Crumbling, According to Poll
Opposition among the Russian population to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine is at its highest level, according to one survey. The poll by the private survey agencies Russian Field and Chronicles has given a snapshot of public opinion about what the Kremlin dubs a "special military operation" which is at odds with official Russian government polls.
Erecting a Wall of Separation Between Tech and State | Opinion
One of the most important tasks for the incoming Congress will be to prevent soft governmental censorship.
Putin's Military Suffers Over 700 Deaths in One Day of War: Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia's military was continuing its push to capture Donetsk despite its troops suffering "extremely" heavy losses.
Russia Warns of 'Radiation Disaster' As It Ramps Up Nuclear War Talk
Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, warned of a "radiation disaster" on Wednesday as the Kremlin continues to ramp up nuclear war talk. "Today we face the threat of a radiation disaster," Antonov said in an article posted by the Russian embassy on the Telegram messaging app. He...
Key Lessons From Democrats' Strong Election Performance | Opinion
Even though Republicans still have a good chance to narrowly capture the House of Representatives, the midterm elections should be seen as a total and stunning rebuke of the GOP's extremist candidates and behavior.
Republican Dissent Breaks Out Against Trump Over Midterms Results
"This is a time that Donald Trump is no doubt in the rearview mirror," Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan said.
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump has once again defended removing documents from the White House after he left office by suggesting the country would be "better off" if he still had access to nuclear codes. During a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of a number of his endorsed midterm candidates, the...
