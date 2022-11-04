ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taghkanic, NY

59-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash With School Vehicle On Taconic State Parkway In Taghkanic

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
A 59-year-old man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a school vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway and Post Hill Road in the town of Taghkanic Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user MattGush

A 59-year-old man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a school vehicle on a highway in the region.

Emergency crews in Columbia County were called just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with reports of a crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Taghkanic, near Post Hill Road.

New York State Police said Craig McNulty, of Troy, was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway on a BMW motorcycle when he was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Traverse driven by 60-year-old Christine Costa, of Claverack.

The vehicle belongs to the Taconic Hills Central School District, according to police.

McNulty was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Costa suffered minor injuries and was treated at the same hospital.

Three students who were in the school vehicle were all uninjured, police said.

New York State Police said the crash is still under investigation.

