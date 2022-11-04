ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Powerball Jackpot Valued At Record-Breaking $1.6 Billion Prize: Officials

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

The grand prize for the Powerball Jackpot is now the largest in world lottery history, lottery officials announced on Friday, Nov. 4.

The jackpot sits at an astounding $1.6 billion a day before it's drawing, the Maryland State Lottery reports. The cash option for the prize is an estimated $782.4 million.

The historic jackpot has surpassed the previous record of $1.586 billion, won off three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee in January 2016, lottery officials report.

In Maryland, the largest jackpot win to date is the $731.1 million Powerball ticket from January 2021 in Lonaconing in Allegany County.

Maryland has also seen two other Powerball jackpot-winning tickets: $128.8 million in December 2011 in Elkton (Cecil County) and $108.8 million in September 2011 in Abingdon (Harford County).

The current Powerball jackpot roll began in early August, and there have been 39 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Every drawing produces many winning tickets at the lower prize tiers, which range from $4 to $1 million, and in Maryland, there have been 37 winning tickets sold during the jackpot roll that are worth $50,000 or more.

The last time the jackpot was hit was on Aug. 3 with the $206.9 million winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Powerball tickets go for $2 a piece and can be bought at retailers across the state.

Winners in Maryland have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Daily Voice

WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
Daily Voice

Man Wins $300,000 In CT State Lottery

A Connecticut resident claimed a $300,000 lottery prize.A Hartford County man from Manchester won the "Diamonds & Gold" prize from a ticket purchased at Ellington Quick Mart in Tolland County, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 7.The store is located at 194 Windsorville Roa…
ELLINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Election Day 2022: Governor's Seat, Marijuana Among Top Items On Ballot In Maryland

The polls are open for the 2022 midterm elections, and Maryland voters will have several key decisions to make on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The gubernatorial race between Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore to replace outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan highlights the 2023 ballot, though voters will also determine whether or not the state becomes the latest to legalize marijuana for adults.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

PA Judge Rules To Extend Voting Until 10 p.m. In Luzerne County: Reports

A Pennsylvania judge ruled to keep Luzerne County polls open until 10 p.m. after paper shortages were discovered at polling sites, multiple outlets report. Polls in Luzerne County were set to close at 8 p.m. until county Court of Common Pleas Judge Lesa S. Gelb ruled in an emergency, one-page order that the paper shortage "disenfranchised" voters "through no fault of their own," according to the reports.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Nicole Expected To Strengthen To Hurricane, Bring Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds To Northeast

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before bringing drenching rain and gusty winds to the Northeast. Packed with maximum sustained winds of around 70 miles per hour with higher gusts, the center of Nicole will move near or over the Bahamas by midday Wednesday, Nov. 9, and approach the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Harckham Wins Heated State Senate Race Representing Much Of Northern Westchester

After a tight race, New York State Sen. Peter Harckham, D-Lewisboro, emerged victorious and was reelected to represent District 40, which represents much of the region. Harckham, who ran against and defeated Republican candidate Gina Arena, was originally elected to the seat in 2018 and 2020 and will now serve a third term representing citizens of the district, which encompasses much of Northern Westchester, Putnam County, and parts of Dutchess County, according to Ballotpedia.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Lamont Reelected To Second Term As CT Governor

Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will spend a second term in the governor’s mansion after defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski, ABC News projects. Lamont was leading Stefanowski by five percentage points, 52 to 47 percent, as of 11:35 p.m. with 31 percent of the vote reporting. A former Greenwich...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
400K+
Followers
59K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

