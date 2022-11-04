Read full article on original website
Three Haunted Upstate New York Waterways
Halloween is finally over, after 2 months of non-stop promoting this non-holiday, but could someone tell that fact to my neighbors? Isn't it time to replace the pumpkins and Halloween decorations with Thanksgiving or Christmas?. You could say it's haunting me. Oh, and speaking of hauntings, we have heard many...
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
New York Election Results for Governor Made History
When Kathy Hochul stepped into the governor role approximately 14 months ago, everyone seemed to have a critique. One of the most common lines was: “New York did not elect you. You just got lucky.”. After 14 months of serving as the Governor of New York, Hochul was able...
New Yorkers Reveal Their Perfect Night In
If you’ve felt sluggish the last few days, it probably has a lot to do with the recent Daylight Saving. Ask any parent or pet owner if they think there’s a benefit to Daylight Saving and they’ll likely shout out a big no. The time change wreaks havoc on families and individuals around the world.
IBM History Crumbles as Demo Crew Hits Historic Country Club Site
Heavy equipment began removing the abandoned buildings that were part of the iconic country club complex used by thousands of IBM Endicott employees and their families. Crews working for Gorick Construction of Binghamton started the massive demolition job at the town of Union site Tuesday morning. Broome County officials nearly...
Broome Voters Take a Hard-Right, Bucking Statewide Trends
Broome County voters were apparently seeing red when they headed to the polls November 8, filling in the black circle next to the names of many Republican candidates. In the race for New York Governor, Broome County went against the average in the rest of the state backing the Republican/ Conservative challenger to sitting Governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is actually the projected winner of the Governor's race.
Holding Out Turning On Your Heat? Millions of New Yorkers Are Doing the Same
Have you turned on your heat yet? The weather has been beautiful the last few days, but at the end of October, we had a couple of really cold days when we woke in the morning to frost on the ground. Did you cave?. Instead of turning up the heat...
Businesses in New York Already Skirting New Salary Transparency Law
New York's new salary transparency law may require employers to give a good faith salary range to job seekers, but some businesses are testing the limits of how big the range can be. According to a report by Alaina Demopoulos of The Guardian, salary ranges listed for some jobs in...
This New York Town Named Best Place in USA To Buy a Lake House
There is nothing, and I mean nothing, like owning a piece of lakefront property. I say this from experience as my family has a cabin on a lake and it is the most serene and glorious retreat you could imagine. If you’ve been considering buying a place on the lake,...
New York is the 4th Most Expensive State for Child Care
According to a study done by David Heacock of How to Home, New York is the fourth most expensive state in the country when it comes to the price of child care. According to the study, New Yorkers spend an average of 6.6% of their annual income on child care each year. For the average annual income of $100,000, that's $8,320 every year. And more New Yorkers will find themselves having to pay that price as remote work opportunities start to decrease and more workers have to start returning to the office. And in terms of the gross amount spent on child care each year, only Alaska and Virginia spend more than New York.
Hochul Wins, U.S. 19th Congressional District Too Close to Call
Western New Yorker, Democrat Kathy Hochul makes history again, being elected the first woman Governor in the Empire State. In results posted by the New York State Board of Elections, statewide voters have handed Hochul a full term in the job, becoming the first woman elected New York Governor. She outright wins the office she took over in 2021 when former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned.
Unionized Gannett Workers in New York, Other States Strike
Hundreds of unionized newsroom employees at Gannett Company sites in New York state and elsewhere walked off the job to protest corporate cutbacks. The one-day action was organized by units of the NewsGuild, which describes itself as "the largest union of communications employees in North America." Employees of Gannett's Central...
2022 CNY Election Nigh Results
Lee Zeldin (R) - 1,893,259. Winter Strom Stella Dumped Several Feet of Snow in 2017. How much snow did Stella dump in New York state on March 14, 2017? Anywhere from several inches in the city to several feet. Snow Blankets Central New York 2018. It wasn't a Stella storm...
Shady Window Dealer Sells to Upstate NY Schools and Dorms
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says she’s shut down a scam by a shady window manufacturer. According to the A.G.’s office, Litex Incorporated and its owner Thomas Parsons, altered and falsified laboratory performance test reports for windows that were sold and installed at public school buildings and college dormitories throughout “upstate” New York. Parsons and Litex pled guilty to Felony Scheme to Defraud in July and Parsons was sentenced this week to five-years on probation.
Critical Endicott Water Supply Line Across Creek Replaced
A vital water pipeline that supplies the Glendale and West Corners sections of the town of Union is being replaced. The critical line that crosses Nanticoke Creek between West Endicott and Glendale Park broke in April of last year. Endicott water distribution supervisor Jeff Cheney said a new 12-inch line...
Bald Eagles Make a Triumphant Return to New York
Did you know that in the 1970s it was believed that only two bald eagles remained in the entirety of New York?. As a very little girl in the 1980s, I used to love to lie in my backyard in Washington state and watch the bald eagles soar high above me, with zero comprehension of how lucky I was to see such a magnificent sight because in other parts of the county, seeing a bald eagle was a rarity.
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
New York Passes 75K COVID Deaths, So. Tier Deaths Grow
New York State has now passed 75,000 COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020. According to the daily update, the state reported Tuesday, November 1 another 73 deaths bringing the death toll to 75,044. It’s been an unusually deadly few days for the Southern Tier...
NY State Police Release ID of Toddler Killed in Plainfield Crash
New York State Police are releasing the names of the toddler who died in a crash Wednesday night, November 2 in Otsego County and the two adults and four other children who were hurt. An updated news release from the New York State Police Troop C headquarters in Sidney reports...
Plattsburgh Man Admits Firing Gun Inside Broome Motel Room
A Plattsburgh, New York man is to be sentenced in January after admitting he fired an unlicensed gun while staying in a motel room on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson on June 11. 45-year-old Kristopher Duncan Tuesday, November 1 pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of...
