Pennsylvania State

Deadline

Midterms 2022: Control Of Congress Still Undecided As Democrats Celebrate Better-Than-Expected Results — Update

UPDATE, 7 AM PT: Control of the House and the Senate was still uncertain this morning, results that reflect an unexpectedly good showing for Democrats after Republicans pollsters and personalities predicted a red wave. The GOP may still pick up a number of House seats in New York and California, running up their total. Senate races in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin were still too close to call, and control of the chamber may not be known for weeks. The focus in political media already started to shift to 2024, particularly given that a number of Donald Trump backed candidates in...
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
The Associated Press

Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of President Joe Biden and his party, the results were far more mixed as returns from Tuesday’s midterms trickled in. Many Democratic incumbents proved surprisingly resilient, outperforming their party’s own expectations. Meanwhile, Democrat John Fetterman won an open Senate seat currently held by the GOP, while other key races that will determine control of the chamber remained too early to call.
Michigan Advance

U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts

WASHINGTON —  Control of the U.S. Senate remained unclear early Wednesday as races in a handful of swing states in the midterm elections were still too close to call, and it appeared it might be days — or even weeks — before a final result was known. But Democrats flipped the open Pennsylvania Senate seat, […] The post U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Times News

Times News

Times News

Meuser wins all 12 counties to take 9th District seat

Rep. Dan Meuser, who is in his final year of representing Carbon County in the U.S. House of Representatives due to redistricting, won re-election to a two-year term in the newly-designed 9th District of Pennsylvania that includes 12 counties, including Schuylkill. Meuser, a Republican, was a 206,125 to 89,635 winner...
