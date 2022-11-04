UPDATE, 7 AM PT: Control of the House and the Senate was still uncertain this morning, results that reflect an unexpectedly good showing for Democrats after Republicans pollsters and personalities predicted a red wave. The GOP may still pick up a number of House seats in New York and California, running up their total. Senate races in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin were still too close to call, and control of the chamber may not be known for weeks. The focus in political media already started to shift to 2024, particularly given that a number of Donald Trump backed candidates in...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO