beckershospitalreview.com
Be alert for Ebola, CDC reminds clinicians
The CDC issued an Ebola update for clinicians Nov. 7, encouraging them to remain alert amid rising cases in Uganda. 1. At present, the U.S. has not identified any confirmed or suspected cases of Ebola tied to the outbreak. 2. In its alert, the CDC shares clinical and laboratory safety...
6 drugmakers short on flu drug
As hospitals tackle an early flu season with viral infections soaring, six drugmakers have reported short supply of oseltamivir, a common flu drug. Alvogen, Camber Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Macleods Pharma, AvKARE and Zydus Lifesciences have some of their oseltamivir products on back order or allocation, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' drug shortage website. As of Nov. 1, 12 products were part of the shortage.
A man in the UK had COVID-19 for 411 days. Genetic sequencing provided a cure.
British researchers were able to cure a man who had chronic COVID-19 for more than 411 days, The Washington Post reported Nov. 4. The 59-year-old patient had a weakened immune system due to a kidney transplant and use of immunosuppressant drugs. He originally tested positive in December 2020 and continued to test positive through January 2022.
21 states urge FDA to approve OTC birth control pill after meeting delayed
About a week after the FDA postponed a meeting to discuss HRA Pharma's birth control pill for over-the-counter use, 21 attorneys general penned a letter to urge the regulator to approve of an option that's safe and effective. "Access to OTC birth control is more important than ever," the letter...
FDA commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, tested positive for COVID-19 over the first weekend of November and is experiencing mild symptoms. Dr. Califf tested positive during travel for work and has not been in close contact with the president or vice president, the FDA said in a Nov. 7 news release. He is up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and is working virtually.
Texas may have falsely claimed millions in uncompensated care payments; agrees to refund
Texas agreed to refund about $11 million to the U.S. government for underreported uncompensated care payments following an audit from the HHS Office of Inspector General, but another $33.78 million remains in dispute, according to a September OIG report. The state has also agreed to tighter reporting methods going forward.
Hospital pharmacists press CMS on reimbursement
In an effort to secure clearer reimbursement rules for pharmacists who provide COVID-19 services, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists met with CMS Nov. 7 during a discussion focused on Medicaid services. As part of the larger trend of pharmacy groups and retail chains looking to broaden the scope of...
Feds warn against Iranian cyber threats targeting the healthcare sector
The HHS Office of Information Security issued a brief Nov. 3 warning the U.S. healthcare sector about the possible threat Iranian hackers may pose to the healthcare industry. Iranian threat groups such as Pioneer Kitten, UNC3890 and Magic Kitten are known to target the healthcare sector. In June, Christopher Wray,...
States with the most rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure
Ten states have at least seven rural hospitals that are at immediate risk of closure, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure were losing money on patient services prior to the pandemic and did not have sufficient sources of other funds to cover those losses, according to the report. Their losses are likely to increase in the future due to higher costs. These hospitals also have more debts than assets, or their net assets could offset their losses for at most two to three years, according to the report, which reflects data that is current as of October.
Admissions for young patients with eating disorders rose during COVID-19's first year
Among young people, demand for both inpatient and outpatient care for eating disorders grew in the first year of the pandemic, according to a case series study published Nov. 7 in JAMA Pediatrics. Researchers looked at volume changes in inpatient and outpatient eating disorder-related care across 14 "geographically diverse hospital-based...
400,000 affected as Defense health plan drops 15K pharmacies
About a fourth of the pharmacies that are part of the Defense Department's health plan, Tricare, have been dropped, which could affect more than 400,000 military beneficiaries, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 8. In late October, Express Scripts — the pharmacy benefit manager for Tricare — cut out nearly 15,000...
Massachusetts system withdraws bivalent booster requirement
Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems has withdrawn its COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster mandate for employees, according to a statement shared with Becker's. The decision comes after the health system put the requirement in place Oct. 24. In its statement, Berkshire points to recent data showing the bivalent booster to be...
