beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 2:. 1. Michael Habowski is retiring as president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic-affiliated Ashtabula County (Ohio) Medical Center Health System. 2. Michael La Coste terminated his employment as CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems in...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Allina Health, based in Minneapolis, seeks...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals seeking chief medical officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla.,. a CMO of population health and...
beckershospitalreview.com
NCH partners with Hospital for Special Surgery to bring orthopedics expertise to southwest Florida
Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System is partnering with New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery to bring improved care for patients in the area. The collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery, consistently ranked the best orthopedics group both nationwide, will allow local patients to have access to what NCH calls "leading-edge orthopedic care," according to a Nov. 4 news release from NCH.
beckershospitalreview.com
RWJBarbanas hospital appoints 2 executives
Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center has appointed Amy Doran, MSN, APN, to serve as chief operating officer and Denise Shepherd, RN, as chief nursing officer. Ms. Doran is the first woman to hold the COO position at the hospital, part of Newark, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, according to a Nov. 7 news release sent to Becker's. She joined Newark Beth Israel in 1989 as a student nurse and has more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions, including as the hospital's former CNO.
beckershospitalreview.com
Iowa health center replacing CEO after employee death
Ottumwa (Iowa) Regional Health Center is under interim leadership as an investigation takes place into the death of an employee, Ottumwa Radio News reported Nov. 4. A statement provided to Becker's — from Eric Carlson, chair of the Ottumwa Regional board of trustees — says Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as CEO of the regional health center.
CTS Engines Deepens Executive Team With Appointments of Bill Kircher as Executive Vice Chairman and Randy Mengel as Chief Operating Officer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- CTS Engines (“CTS” or the “Company”), a global leader for mature engine maintenance, is proud to announce the appointments of Bill Kircher as Executive Vice Chairman and Randy Mengel as Chief Operating Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005300/en/ Randy Mengel, Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
Arbor Health appoints new CFO
Morton, Wash.-based Arbor Health has named Cheryl Cornwell as its new CFO, The Chronicle reported Nov. 7. Ms. Cornwell previously served as the CFO for Lake Chelan (Wash.) Health and Lake Health District Hospital in Lakeview, Ore. She has 13 years of experience as a CFO and 16 years working in healthcare.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 nurses making headlines on and off the job
Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Oct. 25:. The American Academy of Nursing has selected Linda Burnes Bolton, DrPH, RN,, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai chief nursing officer emeritus, to receive the 2022 Lifetime Legacy Award. For the second year...
beckershospitalreview.com
States with the most rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure
Ten states have at least seven rural hospitals that are at immediate risk of closure, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure were losing money on patient services prior to the pandemic and did not have sufficient sources of other funds to cover those losses, according to the report. Their losses are likely to increase in the future due to higher costs. These hospitals also have more debts than assets, or their net assets could offset their losses for at most two to three years, according to the report, which reflects data that is current as of October.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why more physicians are unionizing
While labor actions during the pandemic have more often involved nurses and other healthcare professionals, physicians are increasingly involved in union activities, including votes to unionize. There are various factors underlying the trend. Physicians are seeking greater investments by hospitals in working conditions, staffing and other resources needed to provide...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From a New York hospital accused of withholding benefits to a Wisconsin hospital suing a gubernatorial candidate over the use of its logo in campaign advertisements, here are 10 hospital lawsuits and settlements Becker's has reported on since Oct. 26:. 1. St. Louis hospital owner accused of diverting $1.4M of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bryan Health picks Medline as primary supplier
After working with a different supplier for more than three decades, Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health chose Medline as its main vendor in a deal worth $140 million. As part of the multiyear contract, Medline will exclusively provide medical supplies to Bryan's acute care medical centers across Nebraska and the Kearney Regional Medical Center, which is already served by Medline.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Advocate Aurora Health has an "AA" rating and a stable...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 health measures on the Nov. 8 ballot
Voters nationwide are heading to the midterm polls Nov. 8. Several states have healthcare referendums on the ballot. In Arizona, voters will decide if interest on medical debt should be lowered from 10 percent to 3 percent, Politico reports. The measure will also increase protection for certain equities to keep them from being taken to offset medical debt and cut the amount of weekly disposable income subject to debt collection by more than half.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA to change name of Virginia hospital
John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, will be renamed TriCities Hospital. Additionally, TriCities ER will become Prince George ER, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Both name changes are effective Dec. 14. "For more than 100 years, John Randolph Medical Center has...
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital that fired CEO files for bankruptcy
The San Benito Health Care District board of directors, which oversees Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, on Nov. 4 granted a resolution to declare a fiscal emergency, according to BenitoLink. The news comes three weeks after Hazel Hawkins fired its CEO after about two years in the job. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
IHS should pay Arizona tribal hospital $17.4M, HHS says
HHS says the Indian Health Service, the federal group responsible for Native American healthcare services, should pay an Arizona hospital $17.4 million the IHS is currently withholding because of "duplicative" services funding, according to a Nov. 7 Law360 report. HHS concluded there was no evidence to deny such funds to...
beckershospitalreview.com
MaineGeneral floats $36M expansion in anticipation of more cancer cases
MaineGeneral in Augusta is proposing to build a $36 million expansion of its cancer center as it expects a rise in cancer cases, BDN reported Nov. 7. The expansion would add 28,000 square feet to the center, 12 new exam rooms, 10 infusion chairs and an open-access clinic. The proposal,...
