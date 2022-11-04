Ten states have at least seven rural hospitals that are at immediate risk of closure, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure were losing money on patient services prior to the pandemic and did not have sufficient sources of other funds to cover those losses, according to the report. Their losses are likely to increase in the future due to higher costs. These hospitals also have more debts than assets, or their net assets could offset their losses for at most two to three years, according to the report, which reflects data that is current as of October.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO