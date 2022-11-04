COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been one year since Safe Passage, an accredited Children’s Advocacy Center, opened a co-located building in western Colorado Springs. There are 17 Children Advocacy Centers in Colorado, but Safe Passage is a little different. As a co-located building, they also house the Colorado Springs Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit, UCHealth forensic nurses, mental health therapists and other other agencies under one roof. This reduces trauma and calls for a child to only need to tell their story once.

