Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
8-year-old boy becomes the youngest person to reach the top of El CapitanMargaret MinnicksColorado Springs, CO
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado Springs
(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs is a popular travel destination with many world-renowned attractions like the Garden of the Gods Park, Pikes Peak, the Broadmoor Hotel, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.
Did You Know the Infamous Brown M&Ms Story Happened in Colorado?
Rock and roll and debauchery often go hand in hand. Over the years, countless tales have been passed around such as the infamous Led Zeppelin mud shark incident, Keith Richards snorting his father's ashes, and Alice Cooper sacrificing a chicken on stage, just to name a few. While these stories...
KKTV
Body found near downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating on Monday after a body was found near downtown Colorado Springs. There was an active investigation taking place as of 12:30 p.m. in an area close to Wahsatch Avenue and Bijou Street. Police were taking the crime tape down at about 12:45 p.m. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police, there was no other information that could be shared with the public.
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
94kix.com
Some Ghostly Guests Have Never Checked Out of This Colorado Hotel
Colorado's Stanley Hotel has a reputation for being the most haunted hotel in the Centennial State, but several other establishments are also known for their ghostly guests. For example, eerie encounters involving the paranormal have been happening for years at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs. History of the Hotel.
KKTV
Safe Passage’s new location helps hundreds of children in first year open
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been one year since Safe Passage, an accredited Children’s Advocacy Center, opened a co-located building in western Colorado Springs. There are 17 Children Advocacy Centers in Colorado, but Safe Passage is a little different. As a co-located building, they also house the Colorado Springs Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit, UCHealth forensic nurses, mental health therapists and other other agencies under one roof. This reduces trauma and calls for a child to only need to tell their story once.
KKTV
Missing El Paso County man found safe
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (9:04 a.m.): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms Elias Valdez has been located and is home safe. Relatives first told 11 News around 6:30 a.m. that the missing 21-year-old had been found. Elias suffers from neurological issues and is developmentally delayed,...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Strong cold front to initiate a longer period of colder weather
Midweek temperatures being well-above normal are to end soon with the arrival of our next front, and the temperature impact will last quite a bit longer than our previous systems. What will remain for us, the wind. Windy periods will be with us so, ummm, enjoy I guess?. In general,...
KKTV
Time is running out to apply for Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is inching toward its final days. The temporary, emergency program was first implemented to help with effects of the pandemic. Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact for Pikes Peak United Way, said they’ve been working with Colorado Springs...
KKTV
WATCH: 2 minors charged in deadly Colorado fire
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
KKTV
WATCH: New video from moments after a suspected DUI crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
KKTV
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near South Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city.
1037theriver.com
Strange Abandoned Colorado Home Covered in Graffiti Art
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building sits in Colorado's wilderness abandoned and full of graffiti art. Strange Architecture. Beginning with the obvious, based on the style of the building its original...
KKTV
WATCH: Fiancee of man killed in Pueblo talks to 11 News
A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!. Police say they were called to a west side neighborhood on a reported drive-by and found a car wrecked against a tree. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's the largest jackpot in...
KKTV
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a structure fire north of Colorado Springs on Monday. The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. at a home along Curwood Drive in the Gleneagle area. The neighborhood is just south of Baptist Road. The fire was knocked out in about 15 minutes, according to the Monument Fire District Fire Chief. The chief added there were no injuries reported. Crews kept the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
KKTV
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for full results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races. As of 8 p.m., Gov. Jared Polis had proclaimed victory. Also at that time, the Associated...
Man threatened with baseball bat and gun at Colorado Springs hotel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was threatened with a baseball bat and a gun by a man and woman who broke into his hotel room late Saturday night near Downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said officers responded to a hotel in the 1000 block of S. Nevada The post Man threatened with baseball bat and gun at Colorado Springs hotel appeared first on KRDO.
Victim identified in fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs' Dorchester Park
The victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday at Dorchester Park has been identified as 35-year-old Bradly Miller, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday. The incident was first reported around 7:15 p.m., when police responded to the park south of downtown. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially announce...
KKTV
Driver using phone crashes into El Paso County deputy’s cruiser
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reason No. 8,274 not to use your phone while driving -- you might trigger a three-car collision with a law enforcement officer!. Police say a driver looked down at their phone while at the North Academy and Platte intersection Monday and rear-ended the car in front of them, which in turn crashed into the back of an El Paso County patrol cruiser.
KRDO
Hoping lightning strikes thrice, customers flock to Pueblo store that sold 2 winning lottery tickets
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As anticipation builds to see who wins the 1.9 billion dollar Powerball jackpot, crowds are gathering at Winners Corner in downtown Pueblo to put their luck to the test. The spot on 310 N Main Street has sold two winning lottery tickets, one of those lottery...
Comments / 0