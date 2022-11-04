ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Body found near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating on Monday after a body was found near downtown Colorado Springs. There was an active investigation taking place as of 12:30 p.m. in an area close to Wahsatch Avenue and Bijou Street. Police were taking the crime tape down at about 12:45 p.m. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police, there was no other information that could be shared with the public.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94kix.com

Some Ghostly Guests Have Never Checked Out of This Colorado Hotel

Colorado's Stanley Hotel has a reputation for being the most haunted hotel in the Centennial State, but several other establishments are also known for their ghostly guests. For example, eerie encounters involving the paranormal have been happening for years at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs. History of the Hotel.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Safe Passage’s new location helps hundreds of children in first year open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been one year since Safe Passage, an accredited Children’s Advocacy Center, opened a co-located building in western Colorado Springs. There are 17 Children Advocacy Centers in Colorado, but Safe Passage is a little different. As a co-located building, they also house the Colorado Springs Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit, UCHealth forensic nurses, mental health therapists and other other agencies under one roof. This reduces trauma and calls for a child to only need to tell their story once.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing El Paso County man found safe

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (9:04 a.m.): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms Elias Valdez has been located and is home safe. Relatives first told 11 News around 6:30 a.m. that the missing 21-year-old had been found. Elias suffers from neurological issues and is developmentally delayed,...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 minors charged in deadly Colorado fire

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near South Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1037theriver.com

Strange Abandoned Colorado Home Covered in Graffiti Art

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building sits in Colorado's wilderness abandoned and full of graffiti art. Strange Architecture. Beginning with the obvious, based on the style of the building its original...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Fiancee of man killed in Pueblo talks to 11 News

A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!. Police say they were called to a west side neighborhood on a reported drive-by and found a car wrecked against a tree. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's the largest jackpot in...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a structure fire north of Colorado Springs on Monday. The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. at a home along Curwood Drive in the Gleneagle area. The neighborhood is just south of Baptist Road. The fire was knocked out in about 15 minutes, according to the Monument Fire District Fire Chief. The chief added there were no injuries reported. Crews kept the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man threatened with baseball bat and gun at Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was threatened with a baseball bat and a gun by a man and woman who broke into his hotel room late Saturday night near Downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said officers responded to a hotel in the 1000 block of S. Nevada The post Man threatened with baseball bat and gun at Colorado Springs hotel appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Driver using phone crashes into El Paso County deputy’s cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reason No. 8,274 not to use your phone while driving -- you might trigger a three-car collision with a law enforcement officer!. Police say a driver looked down at their phone while at the North Academy and Platte intersection Monday and rear-ended the car in front of them, which in turn crashed into the back of an El Paso County patrol cruiser.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

