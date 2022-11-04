Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Centre Daily
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
Centre Daily
Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
Centre Daily
Previewing the Indianapolis Colts Offense
Regardless of what happened the rest of the season, the Indianapolis Colts were likely going to find themselves in a point of transition sooner rather than later. As it turns out, that point came much sooner, as now former Coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday. It comes with the...
Centre Daily
Examining Why Broncos’ GM George Paton Extended Russell Wilson
During the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos made headlines when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. Fast forward to just before the start of the 2022 season, as the Walton-Penner ownership group formally takes over. General manager George Paton finalizes a new contract extension for Wilson, giving him $165 million in guaranteed money and effectively tying the QB to the Broncos through the 2025 season.
Centre Daily
Halfway Through Rookie Season, Nakobe Dean Has Played Four Defensive Snaps
PHILADELPHIA - News flash: Nakobe Dean played one defensive snap against the Texans last week. It was the first snap on defense for the Eagles' rookie linebacker since he got three of them in the season opener. That’s four defensive snaps halfway through his rookie season that began with him...
Centre Daily
Punter Change Coming? Darrin Simmons Hints at Potential Switch During Bengals’ Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Could Kevin Huber's days be numbered?. The veteran punter has struggled in recent weeks. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons didn't rule out a potential change. "We've constantly been evaluating this whole thing. Obviously, our punting game has got to improve," Simmons said on Monday. "We're not getting...
Centre Daily
Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers
If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Status: Where Do Experts See Commanders’ Biggest Need at Midway Point?
It's a quarterback-driven league, and the Washington Commanders know that. So even though they have a potent three-headed running back group with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. leading the way and J.D. McKissic adding his abilities to the mix, Washington is still below .500 midway through the NFL schedule.
Centre Daily
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: How Joe Mixon Demolished the Carolina Panthers
Despite a slow start to the season, Joe Mixon may have just had the best game of his career. He ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns against the Panthers, while also catching four passes for 58 yards and another score. This is the first time he's finished with over...
Centre Daily
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Byron Jones, Mike McDaniel, and More
Part 2 of the post-Bears game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. We have yet to see a 60-min effort from all 3 phases of the team. They say defense win championships. Is winning like this sustainable through the playoffs?. Hey Elliot, let’s be honest, how many teams in 2022...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Kerby Joseph Has Career-Best Day
For the first time since Sept. 18, the Detroit Lions were victorious. Dan Campbell’s squad earned a hard-fought 15-9 victory over the spiraling Green Bay Packers to snap a five-game losing streak. Each of Detroit’s active rookies played a key role in the win, as Brad Holmes’ second draft class is starting to show its strength.
Centre Daily
Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
Centre Daily
