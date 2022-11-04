ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing

Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami

View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Previewing the Indianapolis Colts Offense

Regardless of what happened the rest of the season, the Indianapolis Colts were likely going to find themselves in a point of transition sooner rather than later. As it turns out, that point came much sooner, as now former Coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday. It comes with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Examining Why Broncos’ GM George Paton Extended Russell Wilson

During the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos made headlines when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. Fast forward to just before the start of the 2022 season, as the Walton-Penner ownership group formally takes over. General manager George Paton finalizes a new contract extension for Wilson, giving him $165 million in guaranteed money and effectively tying the QB to the Broncos through the 2025 season.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers

If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Byron Jones, Mike McDaniel, and More

Part 2 of the post-Bears game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. We have yet to see a 60-min effort from all 3 phases of the team. They say defense win championships. Is winning like this sustainable through the playoffs?. Hey Elliot, let’s be honest, how many teams in 2022...
Centre Daily

Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Kerby Joseph Has Career-Best Day

For the first time since Sept. 18, the Detroit Lions were victorious. Dan Campbell’s squad earned a hard-fought 15-9 victory over the spiraling Green Bay Packers to snap a five-game losing streak. Each of Detroit’s active rookies played a key role in the win, as Brad Holmes’ second draft class is starting to show its strength.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Provides $1250 In First-Bet Insurance

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Much of the sports world took a break for Election Day in America, but the NBA and others are back with a vengeance Wednesday and the rest of this week. In short, now’s a great time to sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL which provides first-bet insurance up to $1,250 for new customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy