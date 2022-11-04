We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Much of the sports world took a break for Election Day in America, but the NBA and others are back with a vengeance Wednesday and the rest of this week. In short, now’s a great time to sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL which provides first-bet insurance up to $1,250 for new customers.

1 HOUR AGO