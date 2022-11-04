ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Teen charged in deadly Green Bay crash due in court Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in a fatal crash on Green Bay’s W. Mason Street is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. The 15-year-old girl is being held on a $100,000 cash bond on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run-Involve Death, and Take and Drive a Vehicle without Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man died in a crash in Manitowoc County Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 20-years-old. His name was not released. At about 4:35 a.m., deputies and first responders were called to County Highway W at Milwaukee Street in...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Trial delayed in deadly Sturgeon Bay fire

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial has been delayed for a Sturgeon Bay man charged in a deadly bar fire. Anthony Gonzalez, 58, is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and five counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety in the February fire at Butch’s Bar.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man

A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
thebaycities.com

Over One-Pound of Methamphetamine Seized In the City of Menominee; suspect arraigned

57-year-old, Jeffrey Wayne Tomes, 57, of Menominee was arraigned on Thursday, November 3rd, in the 95-A District Court before the Honorable Robert J. Jamo. Following his recent arrest in the City of Menominee. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, each of which carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison. In addition, Tomes was charged with two counts of Possession of a Taser, a single count of Maintaining a Drug House, and four counts of Felony Firearm. The charges arise from the execution of a search warrant by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (“UPSET”), at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee. The total weight of methamphetamine seized in the investigation, 457.9 grams, is over a pound of methamphetamine (a pound is 453.6 grams).In addition to the methamphetamine, two handguns, two rifles, two Tasers, several digital scales, a substantial amount of United States currency and a large quantity of small Ziplock baggies used in packaging the drug for retail sale, was found and seized. Rogg commended the proactive efforts of his UPSET partners, and said that “this is the largest quantity of methamphetamine seized in Menominee County since I have been in office,” and emphasized that, “because of this interdiction effort, a very large quantity of methamphetamine did not wind up on the streets of our community and put our citizens at risk.” Bond was established by Judge Jamo in the amount of $500,000 cash or surety, for Tomes. Tomes Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for November 17th at 2:30pm. Prosecutor Rogg reminds everyone that the charges are allegations and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, in court.
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 7, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, November 7, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Police Warning of Social Media Rental Scams

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is warning the community of scams on social media sites regarding properties for rent. In these incidents, the scammer will fraudulently list a property for rent. They’ll then pose as the landlord, and scam a victim out of money that the victim thought was for a security deposit.
GREEN BAY, WI

