WBAY Green Bay
Teen charged in deadly Green Bay crash due in court Wednesday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in a fatal crash on Green Bay’s W. Mason Street is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. The 15-year-old girl is being held on a $100,000 cash bond on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run-Involve Death, and Take and Drive a Vehicle without Consent.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man died in a crash in Manitowoc County Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 20-years-old. His name was not released. At about 4:35 a.m., deputies and first responders were called to County Highway W at Milwaukee Street in...
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department seeking public’s help identifying vehicle, passengers involved in a September shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are currently requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the vehicle and passengers who were allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in September. According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, the vehicle officers...
WBAY Green Bay
Trial delayed in deadly Sturgeon Bay fire
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial has been delayed for a Sturgeon Bay man charged in a deadly bar fire. Anthony Gonzalez, 58, is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and five counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety in the February fire at Butch’s Bar.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man
A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
NBC26
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
WBAY Green Bay
Police release photos of vehicle in shooting on Green Bay’s Chicago Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released photos of a vehicle connected to a shooting in Green Bay in September. The shooting happened Sept. 23, in the 1400 block of Chicago Street. Officers are looking for a red four-door sedan with black rims. The vehicle and passengers in the...
Horse injured in hit-and-run crash; authorities search for driver
"We're looking for help in locating the driver of a hit & run crash that occurred on Firelane 13 in the Village of Harrison," said the sheriff's office.
Fox11online.com
Defendant's lawyer in 2000 homicide wants case sent back to Outagamie County
(WLUK) – The legal maneuverings continue in Kenneth Hudson’s appeal for the 2000 murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, but the attorneys continue to focus on procedural issues, not the merits of his appeals. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of...
thebaycities.com
Over One-Pound of Methamphetamine Seized In the City of Menominee; suspect arraigned
57-year-old, Jeffrey Wayne Tomes, 57, of Menominee was arraigned on Thursday, November 3rd, in the 95-A District Court before the Honorable Robert J. Jamo. Following his recent arrest in the City of Menominee. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, each of which carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison. In addition, Tomes was charged with two counts of Possession of a Taser, a single count of Maintaining a Drug House, and four counts of Felony Firearm. The charges arise from the execution of a search warrant by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (“UPSET”), at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee. The total weight of methamphetamine seized in the investigation, 457.9 grams, is over a pound of methamphetamine (a pound is 453.6 grams).In addition to the methamphetamine, two handguns, two rifles, two Tasers, several digital scales, a substantial amount of United States currency and a large quantity of small Ziplock baggies used in packaging the drug for retail sale, was found and seized. Rogg commended the proactive efforts of his UPSET partners, and said that “this is the largest quantity of methamphetamine seized in Menominee County since I have been in office,” and emphasized that, “because of this interdiction effort, a very large quantity of methamphetamine did not wind up on the streets of our community and put our citizens at risk.” Bond was established by Judge Jamo in the amount of $500,000 cash or surety, for Tomes. Tomes Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for November 17th at 2:30pm. Prosecutor Rogg reminds everyone that the charges are allegations and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, in court.
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet County Sheriff’s Office investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a horse
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County are looking for an individual involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a horse seriously injured. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on November 6, shortly after 8:00 p.m., a truck traveling northbound on Firelane 13 left the roadway and crossed into a horse pasture.
Fox11online.com
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 7, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, November 7, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
Car drives into Manitowoc River on Friday, recovered day after with one dead inside
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after authorities in Manitowoc County were called to the scene for reports of a car that drove into the Manitowoc River. According to a release, on Friday around 8:00 p.m., the Manitowoc Police and Fire Department was called to the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Warning of Social Media Rental Scams
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is warning the community of scams on social media sites regarding properties for rent. In these incidents, the scammer will fraudulently list a property for rent. They’ll then pose as the landlord, and scam a victim out of money that the victim thought was for a security deposit.
