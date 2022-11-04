Researchers say the exceptional case of a woman who has survived 12 tumours opens up new avenues for early diagnosis and immunotherapy in cancer.Scientists discovered that the 12 tumours, five of them malignant (cancerous), are due to the fact that the patient inherited mutations in a gene essential for life from both parents.According to the researchers, the patient’s immune system naturally generates a strong anti-inflammatory response that fights the tumours.Understanding how it does this could help stimulate the immune system in other cases, they suggest.We still don’t understand how this individual could have developed during the embryonic stage, nor could...

