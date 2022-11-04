ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Dave Butz, who helped Washington win 2 Super Bowls, dies

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ruwK_0iyvkUDy00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72.

A spokesman for the Washington Commanders confirmed that Butz’s family informed the team about his death Friday. It was not immediately known where Butz died or the cause of his death.

Butz spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with Washington after breaking into the league with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played his first two years (1973 and 1974). As one of the league's biggest players at the time at 6-foot-8 and nearly 300 pounds, he was a key part of Washington's defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.

The fifth overall pick out of Purdue in 1973, Butz was an All-Pro selection in 1983 and finished second in voting for AP Defensive Player of the Year when he started all 16 games for Washington and had 11½ sacks. He also made the Pro Bowl that season.

Butz retired after the 1988 season, is a member of Washington’s Ring of Fame and was chosen as one of the organization’s 90 greatest players earlier this year when the team commemorated its 90th anniversary.

The team said on Twitter it was "heartbroken" over the loss of a "Washington legend."

Former teammate and Washington quarterback Joe Theismann posted: "Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz. Dave, Mark (Moseley) and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest In Peace my friend."

Butz recorded 64 sacks in 216 regular-season games with St. Louis and Washington. He became a free agent after his second season with the Cardinals due to an error in his rookie contract. Washington gave up two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Cardinals as compensation for signing him.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame made him a second-team all-1980s selection for his play during the decade.

Butz is a member of Purdue's all-time football team. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

College Football Playoff: The Big Ten has a shot at getting two teams in

In the eight-year history of the college football playoff, only one conference has ever gotten two member schools into the four-team field — the SEC. In 2017, Alabama joined conference champion Georgia in the bracket. In 2021, Georgia followed SEC champ Alabama. In each of those years, the two teams met in the title game, each winning once. Previously, after the 2011 season, SEC teams Alabama and LSU met in the then-BCS title game (the Tide won).
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Falcons-Panthers back at it less than 2 weeks after OT game

The worst division in the NFL gets a prime-time matchup when the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons meet for the second time in less than two weeks on Thursday night. Despite a losing record, the Falcons (4-5) are in the mix for first place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) in the NFC South. The Panthers (2-7) aren’t that far behind despite a dismal season.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden's presidency awaited in more competitive territory. Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined Wednesday, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election, topping Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, "yes" was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
OREGON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

American Brittney Griner moved to a penal colony in Russia

MOSCOW — (AP) — The jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday. A Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession last month. “Brittney was transferred from the detention center in...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
201K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy