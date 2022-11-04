Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund donations sought. Program provides gifts for thousands of kids.
It’s no secret that times are difficult for many New Orleans area families struggling to make ends meet against a stubborn tide of inflation. It is during such trying periods that The Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund has distinguished itself as a beacon of hope for thousands of children across the region.
houmatimes.com
Events for November 2022
Join the Kid Energy Foundation for a free family fun day at the BIG Cornhole Tournament and Gumbo Cook-Off on Saturday, November 19 at the Southdown Plantation Pavillion in Houma from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.!. The event is an all-day affair that includes everything from face painting and obstacle...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in New Orleans this year? This post covers Christmas New Orleans 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in New Orleans, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
houmatimes.com
Civic Center to host Houma Ducks Unlimited Banquet and Outdoor Show
The Houma Ducks Unlimited Banquet and Outdoor Show will take place at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center on Thursday, November 10 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. The event will feature great food, drinks, live and silent auction, and raffles. “Join us for the fun and fellowship as we celebrate...
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
WWL-TV
Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day
NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
houmatimes.com
Acadia Music Fest teams up with Nicholls State University Department of Mass Communication, College of Business
A multi-disciplinary group of Nicholls State University students got to watch their vision come to life last weekend through a Mass Communication service learning project with Acadia Music Fest. The students, all Mass Communication and Business majors, created an integrated marketing campaign as part of their work in the course...
NOLA.com
A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe
The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Retro Con announced return to Houma
Louisiana Retro Con announced it’s return to Houma this January for the Louisiana Retro Con Winter Convention. “After a very successful first event this fall, we knew that the interest, and the need was there,” said Davey Lusco II Founder and Director of Louisiana Retro Con. As...
NOLA.com
Oak Street Po-boy Fest 2022: Cost, parking, vendors, music and more
New Orleanians are primed for another favorite celebration on Sunday: the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival presented by Tony Chachere's. Now in its 14th year, the festival has 40 vendors selling a variety of po-boys, an art market and a rest area for those who need a break. When is it?
NOLA.com
Post-pandemic, homeschooling is an option more Louisiana familes are choosing
Five days a week Tasha Buras of Mandeville wakes up an hour earlier than her three children to gather her thoughts. Breakfast awaits -- but so do school lessons, and Buras is the teacher as well the cook. If the kids, who range in age from 6 to 10, wake...
houmatimes.com
MJ Dardar announces new record release and local performances
MJ Dardar is scheduled to release his sophomore EP The Reason Why on November 18, 2022. The first two tracks, “Mary” and “In The Dark” featuring Kim Meadowlark, are both available now on all major streaming platforms. Dardar and his band will debut all tracks from the record the evening of the November 18, during a release event at Lafayette music venue, The Grouse Room.
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
houmatimes.com
Once Extinct In La., LDWF Adds 10 More Whooping Cranes To Its Growing Experimental Population
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) recently added 10 whooping cranes to its experimental population, the most since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Six juvenile cranes, hatched and reared at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans, part of the Audubon Nature Institute, along with four chicks from the International Crane Foundation (ICF) were received at LDWF’s White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WLWCA) near Gueydan on Nov. 3.
houmatimes.com
Fletcher’s Career Day will feature more than 20 local employers
Fletcher Technical Community College will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, November 16 at it’s Schriever campus, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Companies participating in the fair will have the opportunity to meet directly with students and alumni for hiring purposes. Interview rooms will be available, and applicants are asked to come prepared with resumes on hand.
NOLA.com
NOLA Public Schools enrollment open for next year. Here's how to apply.
The application window for New Orleans public schools has opened for the 2023-24 school year. New Orleans families can apply online for a spot at any public charter schools in the city. The enrollment system, which NOLA Public Schools calls the New Orleans Common Application Process — or NCAP —...
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Health System begins work on $75 million outpatient surgery expansion
St. Tammany Health System broke ground last week on a $75 million outpatient surgery center scheduled to open in the summer of 2024, the latest expansion for the public, not-for-profit hospital. The center will have 12 surgical suites as well as support services that include pre- and postoperative care. It...
houmatimes.com
Cheer on the Colonels Nov. 17 at the River Bell Classic!
Wear your red and come cheer on your Nicholls State University Colonels Thursday, November 17, as they battle Southeastern Louisiana University in the River Bell Classic!. The special evening will begin at 3:00 p.m. with a LA Cajun Bayou Tailgate at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux. The party will take place in lot 12 and will roll until 5:30 p.m. Hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Tangi Tourism, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the tailgate will include authentic Cajun food, a photo booth to help commemorate the day, local items, sweet treats, and more!
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish School Board Results are in!
The results are in for Lafourche Parish School board members!. Myron Wright (NOPTY) has been elected with 72 percent (1,620) of the votes. Cheryl “Chuck” Thomas (DEM) received 28 percent (630) of the votes. Total: 2,250. Unofficial Turnout: 40.2%. Member of School Board — District 4. Marian...
Comments / 1