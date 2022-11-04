ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

Events for November 2022

Join the Kid Energy Foundation for a free family fun day at the BIG Cornhole Tournament and Gumbo Cook-Off on Saturday, November 19 at the Southdown Plantation Pavillion in Houma from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.!. The event is an all-day affair that includes everything from face painting and obstacle...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Civic Center to host Houma Ducks Unlimited Banquet and Outdoor Show

The Houma Ducks Unlimited Banquet and Outdoor Show will take place at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center on Thursday, November 10 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. The event will feature great food, drinks, live and silent auction, and raffles. “Join us for the fun and fellowship as we celebrate...
HOUMA, LA
WWL-TV

Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day

NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Acadia Music Fest teams up with Nicholls State University Department of Mass Communication, College of Business

A multi-disciplinary group of Nicholls State University students got to watch their vision come to life last weekend through a Mass Communication service learning project with Acadia Music Fest. The students, all Mass Communication and Business majors, created an integrated marketing campaign as part of their work in the course...
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe

The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
LACOMBE, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Retro Con announced return to Houma

Louisiana Retro Con announced it’s return to Houma this January for the Louisiana Retro Con Winter Convention. “After a very successful first event this fall, we knew that the interest, and the need was there,” said Davey Lusco II Founder and Director of Louisiana Retro Con. As...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

MJ Dardar announces new record release and local performances

MJ Dardar is scheduled to release his sophomore EP The Reason Why on November 18, 2022. The first two tracks, “Mary” and “In The Dark” featuring Kim Meadowlark, are both available now on all major streaming platforms. Dardar and his band will debut all tracks from the record the evening of the November 18, during a release event at Lafayette music venue, The Grouse Room.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Once Extinct In La., LDWF Adds 10 More Whooping Cranes To Its Growing Experimental Population

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) recently added 10 whooping cranes to its experimental population, the most since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Six juvenile cranes, hatched and reared at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans, part of the Audubon Nature Institute, along with four chicks from the International Crane Foundation (ICF) were received at LDWF’s White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WLWCA) near Gueydan on Nov. 3.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Fletcher’s Career Day will feature more than 20 local employers

Fletcher Technical Community College will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, November 16 at it’s Schriever campus, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Companies participating in the fair will have the opportunity to meet directly with students and alumni for hiring purposes. Interview rooms will be available, and applicants are asked to come prepared with resumes on hand.
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Cheer on the Colonels Nov. 17 at the River Bell Classic!

Wear your red and come cheer on your Nicholls State University Colonels Thursday, November 17, as they battle Southeastern Louisiana University in the River Bell Classic!. The special evening will begin at 3:00 p.m. with a LA Cajun Bayou Tailgate at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux. The party will take place in lot 12 and will roll until 5:30 p.m. Hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Tangi Tourism, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the tailgate will include authentic Cajun food, a photo booth to help commemorate the day, local items, sweet treats, and more!
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish School Board Results are in!

The results are in for Lafourche Parish School board members!. Myron Wright (NOPTY) has been elected with 72 percent (1,620) of the votes. Cheryl “Chuck” Thomas (DEM) received 28 percent (630) of the votes. Total: 2,250. Unofficial Turnout: 40.2%. Member of School Board — District 4. Marian...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

