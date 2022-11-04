Read full article on original website
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
abc27.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
abc27.com
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
theburgnews.com
Get Hooked: Hookers Seafood Joint opens in downtown Harrisburg with fried favorites
According to the owners of downtown Harrisburg’s newest seafood restaurant, it hasn’t taken long for people to get hooked on their food. Within a week from last Thursday’s soft opening of Hookers Seafood Joint on Walnut Street, first-time customers have already returned for more. Owners Robert Bryant...
Chicago man charged in Craigslist scam that victimized Mechanicsburg woman
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Chicago man has been charged with scamming a Central Pennsylvania woman out of $1,450 during a phony transaction on Craigslist. Oreoluwa Dada, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a computer, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and cashing a bad check, according to Lower Allen Township Police, who began investigating when the victim reported the alleged fraud in May.
abc27.com
Historic ‘rail-trail’ site in Lebanon County is bringing ice cream back
COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called Colebrook Crossing. The owners of the soon-to-be 1,500 square foot Colebrook Crossing is...
US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Harrisburg
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg. The ticket matched the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 10-33-41-47-56. The red Powerball was 10. The holder of the...
Dauphin County ice cream shop ending season early after warm-weather rush
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this […]
WGAL
Man critically wounded in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning in Harrisburg. Police said the man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. The man told police he was shot in the area of Fourth and Woodbine streets. A city...
Asian business owners targets of burglaries
HARRISBURG, Pa. – An investigation into a series of residential burglaries targeting Asian American business owners is underway in Pennsylvania. Police Crime Scene Tapeby JobsForFelonsHub is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
Don’t let this beautiful fall weather go to waste. Get outside, enjoy a stroll around the city and make sure you grab a copy of our November issue of the magazine, which came out this week. But first, get up to speed on the week’s local news, below.
abc27.com
Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police welcome new canine officer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department has a new member. Canine Babs and handler Brock Fasnacht have been training together for the last six weeks in North Carolina. The goal of brining in the new canine officer? “Getting out there and making sure we are protecting the...
harrisburgpa.gov
Notice: City of Harrisburg Trash Pick-Up Friday, November 11
HARRISBURG — City of Harrisburg residents who have their trash and recycling picked up on Friday will continue to see service this upcoming Friday, November 11. City offices will be closed for Veterans Day. However, sanitation pickup will take place as scheduled. A wide map of the Friday pick-up...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown man apparent victim of fatal shooting in Reading
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend. Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: Gin Mill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
local21news.com
Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
WGAL
Five people attack victim with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A group of people attacked another person with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to police. Police said the male victim was attacked by a group of five others Monday night on the 100 block of Lincoln Way West. Police released a photo...
You could hear booms and whistles in Harrisburg, here’s why
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting on Nov. 7, people around the Capitol building in Harrisburg may notice some loud noises in the evenings, but officials say not to be alarmed. Annually for the last 24 years, Harrisburg had conducted its State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program, which involves discharging exploding shells and whistling devices. The […]
