Palatka, FL

News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Nicole shaking up area high school football playoff schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs are dealing with something unusual this season — a tropical storm. Three area playoff games have been pushed off the Friday night schedule as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to the state. According to the National Weather Service, Nicole is forecast to make landfall between Melbourne and Cocoa Beach early Thursday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Big shakeups in final ranking as playoffs arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is the News4JAX Super 10 rankings of the season. It is being published a day earlier this week due to the election on Tuesday. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also wrap up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Start your postseason! High school football playoff road set

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The road to the high school football state playoffs is set. The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason bracket on Sunday morning for its first playoff stretch involving the new Suburban and Metro divisions. Bartram Trail, Bradford, Jackson, Trinity Christian and Union County all...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County. Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, November 10. The school district already had Friday, November 1 as a holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will remain closed on Friday, November 11th. Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flooding already causing issues in St. Augustine ahead of Nicole

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole churns closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began Wednesday morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine and the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in flood-prone areas on waterfront property in mobile homes and RVs are encouraged to find somewhere else to stay.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole

Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and day-use...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County

Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Clay County on Wednesday night.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

3 men arrested after running onto the Jaguars’ football field during game against the Raiders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — During the Jaguars’ victorious football game on Sunday, three men attempted to run on the field, with only one of them succeeding. Ethan Davies, 24, jumped over the barrier and ran through the field holding on to a football. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he continued his run across the field, causing the NFL game to come to a pause for a minute and 42 seconds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Down to Final Five Schools

Four-star class of 2023 defensive lineman Jordan Hall has narrowed down his schools to five. The prospect will choose between LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama. The senior ranks No. 119 nationally, No. 18 in defensive lineman, and No. 27 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Watch Here: News4JAX 2022 Election Special

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX had a team of reporters on the scene throughout various counties in Florida and Georgia the night before Election Day covering the candidates hoping to win their races. Anchor’s Kent Justice, Mary Baer, and Tom Wills also sat down at a roundtable with other political experts to give insight on the midterm election.
FLORIDA STATE

