FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested after assaulting mother, vandalizing home, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
News4Jax.com
Tropical Storm Nicole shaking up area high school football playoff schedule
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs are dealing with something unusual this season — a tropical storm. Three area playoff games have been pushed off the Friday night schedule as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to the state. According to the National Weather Service, Nicole is forecast to make landfall between Melbourne and Cocoa Beach early Thursday morning.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Big shakeups in final ranking as playoffs arrive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is the News4JAX Super 10 rankings of the season. It is being published a day earlier this week due to the election on Tuesday. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also wrap up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
News4Jax.com
Start your postseason! High school football playoff road set
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The road to the high school football state playoffs is set. The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason bracket on Sunday morning for its first playoff stretch involving the new Suburban and Metro divisions. Bartram Trail, Bradford, Jackson, Trinity Christian and Union County all...
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Northeast Florida schools begin to announce closures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is predicting strong rip currents and tropical storm conditions Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. People living in or traveling to...
News4Jax.com
Winds starting to whip in Jacksonville Beach as safety alert remains in place through weekend
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The winds began to noticeably pick up Wednesday morning in Jacksonville Beach as preparations continued for win, rain and possible flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to become a hurricane before it strikes the Florida coast Wednesday night. Jacksonville Beach is scheduled...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Nicole threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes...
News4Jax.com
In preparation for Nicole, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue issues beach safety alert through weekend
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – In preparation for Nicole, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue issued a beach safety alert through the weekend. Officials are warning people not to go into the water due to the dangerous conditions. On Tuesday evening, lifeguards and crews could be seen getting ready for the storm....
City of St. Augustine starts preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — In preparation for the expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, the city of St. Augustine is urging local residents to start preparing for flooding. At this time, the flooding is expected to exceed between three to five feet above “street” level as early as Wednesday.
First Coast News
School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County. Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, November 10. The school district already had Friday, November 1 as a holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will remain closed on Friday, November 11th. Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in St. Augustine among 26 winning Florida tickets in Monday’s drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Someone in California finally won the record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion in Monday’s drawing, but plenty of players in Florida won high-dollar prizes too. Florida Lottery said 26 people cashed in on the record drawing, but not the Powerball. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Interlachen Rams go 10-0 in turnaround 2022 season, winning SSAC Atlantic title
INTERLACHEN, Fla.- Looking back at where the Interlachen Rams were as a football program just a year ago, they have come a long way. Coming off a 3-6 season, change was needed over at Interlachen in order for the team to take the next step. Taking the next step was winning the Sunshine State ...
News4Jax.com
Flooding already causing issues in St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole churns closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began Wednesday morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine and the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in flood-prone areas on waterfront property in mobile homes and RVs are encouraged to find somewhere else to stay.
News4Jax.com
Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and day-use...
News4Jax.com
Mayor: Veterans Day Parade canceled Friday, Jacksonville Fair closing Thursday because of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on Friday will not take place, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday. Nicole was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday and its biggest threat to the Jacksonville area...
T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Clay County on Wednesday night.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
3 men arrested after running onto the Jaguars’ football field during game against the Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — During the Jaguars’ victorious football game on Sunday, three men attempted to run on the field, with only one of them succeeding. Ethan Davies, 24, jumped over the barrier and ran through the field holding on to a football. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he continued his run across the field, causing the NFL game to come to a pause for a minute and 42 seconds.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Down to Final Five Schools
Four-star class of 2023 defensive lineman Jordan Hall has narrowed down his schools to five. The prospect will choose between LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama. The senior ranks No. 119 nationally, No. 18 in defensive lineman, and No. 27 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
News4Jax.com
Watch Here: News4JAX 2022 Election Special
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX had a team of reporters on the scene throughout various counties in Florida and Georgia the night before Election Day covering the candidates hoping to win their races. Anchor’s Kent Justice, Mary Baer, and Tom Wills also sat down at a roundtable with other political experts to give insight on the midterm election.
