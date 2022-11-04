Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing and Goodhue County election results
Election results for Red Wing were slow to come in Tuesday night. The following results are as of 11:30 p.m. The Red Wing City Council will have new faces join following the general election. Incumbent Becky Norton and newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert appeared to win...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Let’s choose wisely
Let’s not throw out the baby with the bathwater on Election Day. Red Wing City Council members Dean Hove and Becky Norton have both done solid work on our behalf. Hove's opponent in the Wards 1 and 2 race is the brother of retiring state Sen. Mike Goggin, who says he wants lower taxes, but the cuts he proposed have met with unprecedented citizen opposition.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Citizens big winners
I am deeply concerned about the possible election of Ron Goggin to the Red Wing City Council. He made his choices regarding stopping recreational funding and elimination of the fire department without consulting those of us whose lives will be forever changed by his decisions. That shows that he will put his own agenda first.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: ‘Good old boys’
I am supporting Dean Hove for City Council in Wards 1 and 2. Hove’s opponent thinks he has the right to make decisions for us and has already made up his mind on important issues (Red Wing City Council Meeting 8/22 and League of Women Voters Forum, 9/22) Dean...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Our votes matter
No matter what we look like or where we come from, our votes matter and give us all an equal voice, especially in local elections. I have been in Red Wing for almost five years, and I am an elder care professional. I really love the beauty and history of this community.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Experience matters
I am writing to support retaining District Court Judge Charles Webber as a judge in Minnesota’s 1st Judicial District, which covers Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, McLeod, Le Sueur, Scott and Sibley Counties. Since his appointment to the bench in 2021, Judge Webber has served as a fair and hardworking judge....
Keith Ellison, Who Locked Up George Floyd’s Killers, Is In A Fight For His Political Life
A backlash to rising crime and the activist left in Minnesota is fueling Republican Jim Schultz’s bid to unseat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Dietician prepares meals that are good and healthy
Meal prepping is an easy way to make sure there is food ready for each meal in a week. It sounds great in theory, but with busy schedules it sometimes isn’t realistic. Lexi Stewart is hoping to take that burden off of people in the Red Wing area with her healthy meal prep business.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Youth Outreach is rebranding to RiseUp
For 30 years Red Wing Youth Outreach has served the local community. The organization is now transitioning to a new brand. The organization has a new name, logo, mission and vision as they continue in the community. Youth Outreach joined forces with Every Hand Joined in 2021, and they are...
Eagan PD suspends ground search effort for missing 23-year-old; family shares statement
The Eagan Police Department on Tuesday said it's continuing to look for information leading to the whereabouts of missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca, but volunteers are no longer needed as authorities have suspended expansive ground search efforts near the Minnesota River. Around 250 volunteers and local, state and federal authorities searched...
Comments / 0