The Kansas City Royals' 65-97 record in 2022 wasn't anything near what many inside or outside the organization expected. That much was obvious. Coming into the year with an optimistic outlook following a 74-win 2021 season, the bar was promptly set above that for 2022. With young players such as Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez making their marks early in the season, as well as others such as Vinnie Pasquantino joining them down the road, the future looked bright in Kansas City and the present didn't necessarily look bleak either. Instead, the Royals' pitching struggled immensely throughout the year and the team stumbled to almost 100 losses. That isn't stopping Bleacher Report from being a bit hopeful about 2023, though.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO