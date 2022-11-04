Read full article on original website
NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Knox, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels
View the original article to see embedded media. Knox was a four-star athlete from Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, in the class of 2018. He was the No. 432 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board (three-star) and No. 375 for On3.com (four-star). Knox was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. As a high school junior, he totaled 684 rushing and receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Knox also ran track and field in high school, posting personal bests of 10.66 in the 100m dash and 21.54 in the 200m dash in 2017. He transferred from Missouri to Ole Miss ahead of the 2021 season but was not academically eligible to play. Knox was born on Oct. 7, 1999.
NFL Draft Status: Where Do Experts See Commanders’ Biggest Need at Midway Point?
It's a quarterback-driven league, and the Washington Commanders know that. So even though they have a potent three-headed running back group with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. leading the way and J.D. McKissic adding his abilities to the mix, Washington is still below .500 midway through the NFL schedule.
Punter Change Coming? Darrin Simmons Hints at Potential Switch During Bengals’ Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Could Kevin Huber's days be numbered?. The veteran punter has struggled in recent weeks. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons didn't rule out a potential change. "We've constantly been evaluating this whole thing. Obviously, our punting game has got to improve," Simmons said on Monday. "We're not getting...
Halfway Through Rookie Season, Nakobe Dean Has Played Four Defensive Snaps
PHILADELPHIA - News flash: Nakobe Dean played one defensive snap against the Texans last week. It was the first snap on defense for the Eagles' rookie linebacker since he got three of them in the season opener. That’s four defensive snaps halfway through his rookie season that began with him...
NFL Draft Profile: Mekhi Blackmon, Cornerback, USC Trojans
View the original article to see embedded media. Blackmon was a three-star JUCO transfer, according to 247Sports from the College of San Mateo in San Mateo, Calif., in the class of 2018. He previously attended Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, Calif., where he failed to receive a star ranking from 247Sports upon graduation with the class of 2016. Blackmon played wide receiver and defensive back as a high school senior, amassing 23 receptions for 620 yards and nine touchdowns on offense and six interceptions on defense. He played basketball as a freshman and sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School. At the College of San Mateo in 2017, Blackmon totaled 20 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery as the team finished with its best record (11-2) in program history. He joined Colorado before the 2018 season and eventually transferred to USC ahead of the 2022 season. Blackmon is cousins with KeeSean Johnson, who was a sixth-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft and is currently on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Johnson attended Fresno State, where he’s the all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. Blackmon has three younger brothers and three younger sisters. He was born on March 18, 1999. Blackmon was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2021.
Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code MCBETFULL Nabs $1250 First-Bet Insurance
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NBA season is off to an exciting start, and it is the perfect time for new sports bettors to get in on the action. The Suns are looking to build on their postseason success over the past two seasons and present a variety of betting options for Phoenix fans. If you are a new customer looking to place your first sports bet, the Caesars Sportsbook Arizona promo code MCBETFULL is offering $1,250 in first-bet insurance.
