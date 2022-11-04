View the original article to see embedded media. Blackmon was a three-star JUCO transfer, according to 247Sports from the College of San Mateo in San Mateo, Calif., in the class of 2018. He previously attended Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, Calif., where he failed to receive a star ranking from 247Sports upon graduation with the class of 2016. Blackmon played wide receiver and defensive back as a high school senior, amassing 23 receptions for 620 yards and nine touchdowns on offense and six interceptions on defense. He played basketball as a freshman and sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School. At the College of San Mateo in 2017, Blackmon totaled 20 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery as the team finished with its best record (11-2) in program history. He joined Colorado before the 2018 season and eventually transferred to USC ahead of the 2022 season. Blackmon is cousins with KeeSean Johnson, who was a sixth-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft and is currently on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Johnson attended Fresno State, where he’s the all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. Blackmon has three younger brothers and three younger sisters. He was born on March 18, 1999. Blackmon was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2021.

