ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIDai_0iyvjcN700

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away.

Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun. And it’s three times closer than the previous record-holder.

It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun.

The black hole was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, said Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

El-Badry and his team followed up with the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to confirm their findings, which were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The researchers are uncertain how the system formed in the Milky Way. Named Gaia BH1, it’s located in the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent-bearer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Teen arrested for stabbing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say an argument over how a car was parked led to a stabbing in New Bedford Saturday. New Bedford Police Lieutenant, Scott Carola, says a teenager stabbed a man on Earle St after the two were apparently fighting over “the manner in which a vehicle parked.”  The victim was […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy’s Etruscan-Roman history

The discovery, in the sacred baths of the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, is one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors, said Massimo Osanna, the Culture Ministry's director of museums.
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Cool Sun Today; Tracking Nicole

Good morning. Another cool and sunny November day is underway. After bottoming out in the 20s and 30s early this morning, temperatures this afternoon will climb to the low to mid 50s. That’s slightly below normal for early November. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, from the north this morning before turning south by late […]
FLORIDA STATE
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Another Warm Day; Cool Down Ahead

Good morning. Today could be another record breaker, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s and possibly even some upper 70s. The record high temperature for November 7 is 76 from 2020. Today is the final day in our warm spell, before a return to more seasonable air for Election Day. The change is courtesy of […]
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy