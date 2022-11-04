Read full article on original website
With higher supply costs, manufacturers point to freezing wages, hiring
With geopolitical concerns hitting the supply chain, nearly two-thirds of U.S.-based manufacturers plan to freeze wages and recruitment efforts, according to data CNBC cited in a Nov. 4 report. A slight majority of U.S.-based manufacturers think their supply chains need major improvement, according to a survey conducted by German software...
Walgreens CEO calls Summit Health deal 'transformational': 5 key moves behind it
VillageMD, the primary care disruptor controlled by Walgreens Boots Alliance, is set to acquire physician practice group Summit Health in a $8.9 billion transaction, which in turn will give Walgreens one of the biggest stakes in the combined company. Under the agreement, Walgreens Boots Alliance, which has a 63 percent...
Oracle sells $7B in debt to fund Cerner deal; Fitch downgrades credit rating
Oracle has sold $7 billion in debt to fund its purchase of Cerner, Bloomberg reported Nov. 7, after which Fitch Ratings downgraded the company's credit rating. The tech company sold the bonds in as many as four parts, a person familiar with the matter told the news outlet. The Cerner deal was financed with roughly $15.7 billion in bridge loan debt, which was later reduced when Oracle borrowed about $4.4 billion through a term-loan agreement.
Digital health mergers and acquisitions on the rise after slow Q2: 5 things to know
Digital health investments are seeing a significant slow down, but mergers and acquisitions are on the rise as investors see this strategy as a new way to invest, according to a Nov. 7 report from Rock Health. Key digital health merger and acquisition trends to know:. In 2021, digital health...
Texas groups hope legislators can help slow rising health costs
Several nonprofit groups representing Texas healthcare employers have formed a coalition — Texas Employers for Affordable Healthcare — in hopes they can help slow rising healthcare costs, The Dallas Morning News reported Nov. 8. The coalition's founding stakeholders include Dallas-Fort Worth Business Group on Health, Houston Business Coalition...
Walgreens' VillageMD completes $8.9B deal to combine with Summit Health
Primary care disruptor VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, has aquired physician practice group Summit Health in a transaction worth roughly $8.9 billion. The deal combines Village Practice Management with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, according to a Nov. 7 press release from...
Three Key Considerations in Physician Medical Group Transactions
The physician medical group sector remains a hot transaction space that outperforms expectations each quarter. This sector’s strong prospects are driven by interest from private equity groups, health systems, and value-based care organizations. However, before buyers operate in this robust sector, they must consider the unique transaction intricacies of such deals, including physician alignment compensation structure, and due diligence considerations.
400,000 affected as Defense health plan drops 15K pharmacies
About a fourth of the pharmacies that are part of the Defense Department's health plan, Tricare, have been dropped, which could affect more than 400,000 military beneficiaries, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 8. In late October, Express Scripts — the pharmacy benefit manager for Tricare — cut out nearly 15,000...
Growth of cross-market hospital systems could have anticompetitive effects, study finds
Cross-market hospital systems have been on the rise, potentially decreasing competition between systems, researchers in a Nov. 7 Health Affairs study found. Cross-market hospital systems may be more likely to increase prices due to the negotiating power that comes with having the same customers, primarily insurers, researchers said. The study...
Inflation has already peaked and it's time for investors to get back into stocks, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's chief strategist
"This is a time to be overweight equities for the long-term investor, and I think bonds are back," JPMorgan's David Kelly told Bloomberg TV.
If higher-cost generics were swapped out, patients could save 88%
If costly generics were replaced with cheaper generics that have the same clinical value, total spending could have slimmed by nearly 90 percent, Johns Hopkins researchers found. Two researchers from Johns Hopkins and one researcher from Integrity Pharmaceutical Advisors evaluated the top 1,000 generics in Colorado's 2019 payer claims. That...
Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company buys AI electrophysiology startup
Anumana, a portfolio company of Mayo Clinic Platform, has acquired NeuTrace, a medtech startup that applies artificial intelligence to electrophysiology. Anumana can now integrate a patient's entire EHR with corresponding electrocardiograms and cardiac electrograms. "Electrophysiology and other cardiology procedures are extremely rich in data that has largely remained untapped when...
Signs You're Underinvesting in Supply Chain
Have you ever heard the idea that “cheap is expensive?" That's not just a line to sell you extended warranties on electronics. It's a concept that also applies to your approach to hospital supply chain management. Supply chain leaders have been backed into a corner in recent years—cutting investment...
R1 RCM reports $29.5M net loss in Q3
R1 RCM saw a net loss of $29.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, down from net income of $17 million over the same period last year, according to its financial report released Nov. 8. The company said its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were negatively affected...
Hospital closures, bankruptcies could see uptick in 2023
Many hospitals and health systems are on course for their worst financial year in decades, and more hospital closures and bankruptcies could be on the cards next year, according to recent reports on the state of hospital finances in the U.S. Hospital expenses are expected to increase throughout the remainder...
R1 RCM names new CEO, president
R1 RCM President Lee Rivas will take over the role of CEO on Jan. 1, when current CEO Joseph Flanagan steps down from the position. Mr. Rivas joined R1 RCM in June following the company's acquisition of revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed. Mr. Rivas was Cloudmed's CEO. Mr. Flanagan...
Meet R1 RCM's new top executives
R1 RCM will have a new CEO and new president come Jan. 1. Here is information about Lee Rivas and John Sparby, who will be stepping into the CEO and president roles, respectively, according to the company's website:. Lee Rivas, CEO: Mr. Rivas joined R1 RCM in June as president...
Dutch, UK fentanyl sellers hit with Treasury sanctions
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two Dutch nationals, an Englishman and their nine companies were targeted for sanctions by the U.S. government this week, for operating an illegal fentanyl ring that generated millions of dollars in virtual currency. Alex Adrianus Martinus Peijnenburg and Martinus Pterus Henri De Koning from...
Vanderbilt hospital boots investment chief, takes assets to Morgan Stanley
Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center has ousted its chief investment officer and passed the baton to Morgan Stanley, Chief Investment Officer reported Nov. 3. Alaine Zachary, the hospital's vice president of treasury and chief investment officer, has served in the role since 2015. During her tenure, she built its...
