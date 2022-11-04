ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastiff Mama
4d ago

I don't get it . I worked at a meat packing plant in the 80's . After a year of working there some government association came by and announced that every cooler and walkin freezer had to be the unlocked type that people could open from the inside. It was a law back in the 80's . How does this even exist 40 years later??

JoAnn Wachholz
4d ago

After years of this kind of thing happening in life and TV shows, this keeps happening? TV shows its mostly haha ok. It just happens too much in real life. there needs to be alarms, motion detectors that sounds off an alarm. Maybe the door shouldn't have any locks on them! Your not allowed to go in the freezers alone at all or after certain hour.

Charles Brown
4d ago

Kanika Jenkins wonders into a refrigerator freezer and couldn't get out and died this story sounds similar to that one even though she looked like she was beat up and then have half her clothes off

