Columbia, MO

Watch: Kentucky Drops Hype Video Ahead of Missouri

By Wildcats Today Staff
 4 days ago

Kentucky football has dropped its hype video for its upcoming road battle in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers:

The Wildcats are in desperate need of a win after suffering a 44-6 thrashing at the hands of the now-No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. Mizzou, meanwhile, is looking for its third consecutive victory.

Here's how you can watch or listen to the SEC East matchup:

How to Watch

The Wildcats and Tigers will open the SEC Network's three-game slate on Saturday at Faurot Field. Jay Alter, Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler will be on the noon EST, 11 a.m. local time call. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

