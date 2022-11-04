ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC

D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
Daily Voice

Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore

Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Teen Hospitalized In Critical Condition Following Daytime Shooting In Prince George's: Police

Authorities say that a 13-year-old boy suffered critical injuries during a mid-afternoon shooting in Maryland. At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Jameson Street, where there was a reported shooting, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

One Person Dead and Several Injured After Early Morning Shooting

Montgomery County Police are currently on the scene investigating a shooting that occurred around 4am on Wednesday, November 9. According to MCFRS Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the incident occurred in the area of Colony Rd and Northampton Dr in Silver Spring. Multiple patients have been treated by EMS and FOX5 reports that one person is dead as a result of the shooting. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run

WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Overnight Gunfire in Downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police are investigating gunshots fired overnight in downtown Silver Spring, according to several emails received from MCPD and neighborhood listservs. MCPD responded to the area of Sligo Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday as the result of multiple calls for sounds of shots, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no victims were reported.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught on Surveillance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery and assault that took place Thursday night in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of U Street shortly before 10 pm. The suspect approached the victim, assaulted the victim, and then stole their property before leaving the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or if you can identify this individual, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT The post D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught on Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Two Maryland men plead guilty after armed robbery in northeast DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two Maryland men pleaded guilty to July 16, 2021, armed home invasion and attempted robbery. The two men, identified as Jose Gonzalez Pacheco, aka Jose Gonzalez, 48, and Kenneth Demetrius Harris, aka Kenneth Vann, 43, both hail from Silver Spring. U.S. District Attorney Matthew M. Graves made the announcement that the two had pleaded guilty.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed on Friday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened in the 700 Block of N Street. Shortly before 5 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Makai Green of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. After all possible measures were taken, the victim was pronounced. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

COLD CASE: 44th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Frank Moore

WALDORF, Md. – Earlier this week marked the 44th anniversary of the homicide of Frank Moore, a 28-year old resident of Washington, D.C. His death is marked as the County’s oldest unsolved homicide. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Frank and his family. On November 5th,...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

2 Suspects Arrested in Silver Spring Home Invasion Robbery

Montgomery County police arrested two Hagerstown men in connection to a home invasion involving a child in Silver Spring in September. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, are facing charges of home invasion, theft, and second-degree assault, among other related charges, according to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) press release.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WILX-TV

Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store

OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
OXON HILL, MD
