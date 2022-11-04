Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Related
fox5dc.com
13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC
D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
fox5dc.com
Metro PD release photos of suspect in fatal shooting near Washington Convention Center
WASHINGTON - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have released photos of a suspect and vehicle of interest in Friday's fatal shooting near the Washington Convention Center. Metro police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Makai Green, of Northwest, D.C. Police say...
Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore
Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
WTOP
DC police seek car linked to fatal shooting of teenager near Washington Convention Center
Police in D.C. are looking for a car they say is linked to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last Friday. Makai Green, of Northwest, died following the shooting in an alley on the 700 block of N Street near the Washington Convention Center. Police have released surveillance images...
Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
WJLA
Person struck by vehicle after 2 open fire in SE DC; police searching for suspects
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles in Southeast D.C. on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MDP). The incident took place on 15th street and Pennsylvania avenue Southeast, police said. Law enforcement responded to a call around 3:18 p.m. for a report of...
Teen Hospitalized In Critical Condition Following Daytime Shooting In Prince George's: Police
Authorities say that a 13-year-old boy suffered critical injuries during a mid-afternoon shooting in Maryland. At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Jameson Street, where there was a reported shooting, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
mocoshow.com
One Person Dead and Several Injured After Early Morning Shooting
Montgomery County Police are currently on the scene investigating a shooting that occurred around 4am on Wednesday, November 9. According to MCFRS Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the incident occurred in the area of Colony Rd and Northampton Dr in Silver Spring. Multiple patients have been treated by EMS and FOX5 reports that one person is dead as a result of the shooting. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
WJLA
13-year-old boy shot in the head while raking leaves in Prince George's County: Police
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while raking leaves Tuesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md., Prince George's County police said. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical...
fox5dc.com
Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run
WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Family of security guard speaks out after deadly shooting
Willie Tate, 43, was the beloved security guard at the Giant in Oxon Hill, Maryland who was fatally shot Friday by a suspected shoplifter. Shaunte Tate says she always had concerns about her husband’s safety working at that Giant Food store.
Police Investigating Overnight Gunfire in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating gunshots fired overnight in downtown Silver Spring, according to several emails received from MCPD and neighborhood listservs. MCPD responded to the area of Sligo Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday as the result of multiple calls for sounds of shots, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no victims were reported.
D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught on Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery and assault that took place Thursday night in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of U Street shortly before 10 pm. The suspect approached the victim, assaulted the victim, and then stole their property before leaving the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or if you can identify this individual, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT The post D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught on Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Two Maryland men plead guilty after armed robbery in northeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two Maryland men pleaded guilty to July 16, 2021, armed home invasion and attempted robbery. The two men, identified as Jose Gonzalez Pacheco, aka Jose Gonzalez, 48, and Kenneth Demetrius Harris, aka Kenneth Vann, 43, both hail from Silver Spring. U.S. District Attorney Matthew M. Graves made the announcement that the two had pleaded guilty.
15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed on Friday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened in the 700 Block of N Street. Shortly before 5 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Makai Green of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. After all possible measures were taken, the victim was pronounced. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Man who fled police responding to weapon complaint at elementary school hit by car on Dulles Toll Road
HERNDON, Va. - A suspect who was fleeing from police along the Dulles Toll Road in Fairfax County is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to a weapons complaint at Hutchison Elementary School located at 13209 Parcher Avenue in Herndon around 4:09 p.m.
WTOP
Police identify security guard, suspected shoplifter killed in Prince George’s Co.
Prince George’s County police have released the identity of a security guard and a suspected shoplifter who shot and killed one another at a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. The store security guard has been identified as 43-year-old Willie Tate of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The alleged...
Bay Net
COLD CASE: 44th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Frank Moore
WALDORF, Md. – Earlier this week marked the 44th anniversary of the homicide of Frank Moore, a 28-year old resident of Washington, D.C. His death is marked as the County’s oldest unsolved homicide. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Frank and his family. On November 5th,...
mymcmedia.org
2 Suspects Arrested in Silver Spring Home Invasion Robbery
Montgomery County police arrested two Hagerstown men in connection to a home invasion involving a child in Silver Spring in September. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, are facing charges of home invasion, theft, and second-degree assault, among other related charges, according to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) press release.
WILX-TV
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
Fox News
856K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2