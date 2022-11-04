WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery and assault that took place Thursday night in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of U Street shortly before 10 pm. The suspect approached the victim, assaulted the victim, and then stole their property before leaving the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or if you can identify this individual, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT The post D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught on Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO