Lionel Richie calls girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 40 years his junior: 'My heart' during Rock & Roll induction
Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. He celebrated the honor arm in arm with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who is 40 years his junior. The couple, who have been together since 2014, celebrated the "Hello" singer's achievements on the red carpet, posing for photos together.
Loretta Lynn remembered in touching tribute by Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and Keith Urban
Nearly a month after the death of country legend Loretta Lynn, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" has been properly memorialized in a celebration of not only her life but also of her music. On Sunday, CMT and Sandbox Productions, alongside Lynn's family, gathered alongside the industry's biggest names, such as Little...
Ashley McBryde on CMAs, how she hasn’t spoken to Dolly Parton in years after 'embarrassing' microwave accident
Ashley McBryde is detailing why she hasn't spoken to Dolly Parton in 10 years. McBryde opened up to Fox News Digital about an incident at Parton's lake house, which was undergoing renovations at the time. According to McBryde, she was babysitting for Parton when the bagel bites in the microwave caught fire and started a small blaze.
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Dolly Parton Perform “Jolene” With Inductee Supergroup
Dolly Parton performed “Rockin’ Years” at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday night (November 5). She was also joined by Pat Benatar, Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, Simon Le Bon, Brandi Carlile, and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford for “Jolene.” Watch it below.
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
'Happy Days' star Linda Purl recalls Henry Winkler's emotional meeting with a terminally ill child as Fonzie
Linda Purl is starring in the new drama "Paul's Promise." It's based on the real story of Paul Holderfield, a firefighter-turned-pastor during the Civil Rights movement of the '60s.
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Burglars shatter window at Florida home, steal 19 French bulldogs worth thousands: police
Burglars in Florida broke into a home in Port St. Lucie and stole 19 French bulldogs, which are valued at over $100,000. Police are asking the public for help finding the thieves.
King Charles III exploded in ‘torrents of profanity’ over Trump criticism of 2012 Kate Middleton scandal: book
King Charles III and Princes William and Harry exploded in "torrents of profanity" 10 years ago after hearing about a tweet from yet-to-be President Trump criticizing Kate Middleton over a topless photo scandal, according to a new book. "Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the...
WATCH: Voters in Georgia lean towards Walker but break with Republican over Warnock church eviction criticism
ATLANTA – Voters in Georgia are largely expressing their support for Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, but are breaking with him over the criticism he's leveled against his opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, concerning the latter's church evicting tenants from apartments it owns. Fox News Digital spoke to...
'Days of Our Lives' actor James Lastovic has been found after reported missing in Hawaii
"Days of Our Lives" actor James Lastovic has been found in a Hawaiian state park on Tuesday after his mother reported him missing.
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on what would've been her 60th birthday: 'We love you'
John Travolta took to Instagram Thursday to honor his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 60th birthday. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he wrote alongside a throwback image of the couple. Travolta and Preston were married 28...
Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old
The family of missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri said that the human remains discovered on Saturday near one of his last known locations may be of the teen.
Rob Schneider says Bill Murray 'absolutely hated' the 'SNL' cast, particularly Adam Sandler and Chris Farley
Rob Schneider claimed that Bill Murray "absolutely hated" the "Saturday Night Live" cast when he guest-hosted the NBC comedy sketch series. The 58-year-old "SNL" alum recalled the 72-year-old actor's loathing for the show's cast members during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show" Thursday. "He...
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
Biden mocked for claiming extra cost of roomier airline seats is 'unfair’ to ‘people of color'
Conservatives ripped President Joe Biden for arguing that the extra cost of roomier airline seats is "unfair" to low-income families and "people of color."
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Nancy Pelosi: 'I don't know how anybody could say I care about the planet, I think I'll vote Republican'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rallied Democrat supporters to go out and vote for the climate, abortion and LGBTQ rights.
Prince Harry will 'have a hell of a fight on his hands' to keep tell-all book from coming out: royal expert
Amidst deafening silence from the royal family about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in late September, questions surrounding Prince Harry's tell-all book continue to arise, including speculation over whether the exposé will ever actually reach shelves. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Fox News Digital that...
