America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Turkey Trot in Detroit

By Christina Clark
Hour Detroit Magazine
 4 days ago

Turkey Day is right around the corner, and so is Detroit’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition, America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade . This 96th annual event, which is presented by Gardner White, hits the streets of Detroit on Nov. 24, 2022, with area marching bands, floats, big heads, clowns, and more.

The day kicks off with the Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot at 7:30 a.m. Racers can pick from three races: the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mashed Potato Mile, Stuffing Strut 5K, and the 10K Turkey Trot. They may also double-up on races if they choose.

Registration is open through Nov. 23, 2022, and starts at $30 a runner. Racers are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday garb. All runners and walkers will receive an official race shirt and medal.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at the Detroit Institute of Arts and makes its way down Woodward Ave. to Campus Martius Park. This year’s theme is “Our Great City! Detroit!!”

Among the line-up this year are marching bands from area high schools, giant balloons like fan-favorites Captain Underpants and Kermit the Frog, clowns, big heads, floats from area businesses including the first-ever float from Pet Supplies Plus, and of course, Santa Claus.

America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, presented by Gardner White, airs live on WDIV – Local 4 from 10 a.m.-noon. Audacy’s 104.3 WOMC will also host parade coverage at the same time, and News/Talk 760 WJR will host a pre-parade broadcast from 6-9:30 a.m.

You may also watch in-person along the parade’s route. Limited seating is available, get there early to get a good spot.

For more information on America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Turkey Trot in Detroit, visit the parade.org .

