New Jersey State

FBI Identifies Suspect in New Jersey Synagogue Threats

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After issuing a warning to synagogues across New Jersey on Thursday, the FBI said Friday that they had identified a suspect who they believe had “radical extremist views” but was acting alone. The agency would not say if they had arrested the person but James E. Dennehy, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Newark office, said “he no longer poses a threat to the community at this time.” The FBI is continuing to investigate and pursue leads to see if he was in contact with anyone else. Officials have not released the name of the suspect or said if he is facing charges.

