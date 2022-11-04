Report: Chris Cherry to take over as South Central football coach

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — South Central High School’s Chris Cherry will add another title to his duties.

The school’s athletic director and boys basketball coach told 94.3 The Game’s Patrick Johnson he will take over as the school’s football coach. He will continue to serve as the boys’ basketball coach.

“#BREAKING South Central AD Chris Cherry has confirmed to me he is taking over the Falcons football program as it’s head coach. He will continue to coach the varsity boys basketball program as well,” Johnson posted on Facebook.

Back in August, Cherry had the basketball court at South Central High School named in his honor. It’s the hope of the school that he can do for the football program what he’s done for the basketball program.

South Central won the 2018-19 Class 4-A state championship. Cherry became the Falcons’ head coach in the 2009-10 season and has compiled a 270-90 record entering this season, according to records on the school’s MaxPreps website.

The football program has struggled to have the same success. After Andy Tew left the program following his sixth season in 2020, Anisha Patel took over in 2021 and had a 1-7 record.

Kendrick Parker took over as coach this past season but left the job after starting the season 1-3 and after the team beat Willow Springs, 48-26. Robert Wolbert finished the season as interim coach with the Falcons ending the season 1-9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.