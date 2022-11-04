Read full article on original website
Has Montana Ever Had a Powerball Jackpot Winner?
Well, it happened again. I found myself having to get out of bed and get ready for work instead of driving to Helena to collect my Powerball winnings. Kind of bummed out about the whole thing, but as they say "you can try and fail, but don't fail to try." So fingers crossed my numbers will be drawn next time.
Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60
NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
Electric Vehicles Can Handle Montana Better Than You Think
A friend of mine recently bought an electric vehicle. He is from Montana but currently lives in Seattle. I had a ton of questions but the first one I asked was, "How does it handle in the snow?" His reply was, "Awesome!" Since he doesn't live in Montana anymore, I was a bit skeptical knowing that when it snows just a little bit in Seattle the entire city shuts down. But he is a Montana boy, so he knows snow. As we continued to talk he told me about his trips going skiing in Whistler, BC and that his car is fantastic in the snow, better than a 4-wheel drive truck that he used to own.
Harold, Beloved Montana Bull Elk Brutally Poached, Left to Waste
As is usually the case with poaching incidents that we report about in Montana, this one is sad, vicious and senseless. While the National Bison Range on the Flathead Indian Reservation is best-known (obviously) for its opportunities to get visitors in close, reasonable proximity to those breathtaking beasts, some other inhabitants of the range have taken on iconic personalities, too.
My Unspoken Montana Hunting Rules You Need To Know and Pass On
Hunting in Montana is not only a right but a privilege. At least that's what I was taught from a young age. It's one you definitely shouldn't disrespect or take for granted. Here are some unspoken rules I want to share. Respect Landowners: If you are lucky enough to hunt...
Yellowstone Actor Cole Hauser Announces Role in NEW 1883 Spinoff
It is almost here. The BIG premiere of "Yellowstone" season 5. We here in Montana have been anxiously awaiting the release of something that many of us have had a part in creating. Many familiar faces will be spotted in the background of the upcoming season. It could be your neighbor, your favorite cashier at the bank, or even your local radio DJ. One face that is one of the most recognizable in the upcoming season is Cole Hauser (a.k.a. Rip Wheeler.)
Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others
If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
Why I Don’t Regret Moving To Montana
Even as we continue to cover the migrations from the west coasters to the Treasure State, it's hard to argue against the assets Montana has to offer residents, whether you've lived here your whole life or you just got your "Montana Card." What does Montana have that other states don't? Well, I'm happy you asked.
Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States
As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
Chief IRS Investigator Details Recent Montana Convictions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division just released its 2022 annual report, and Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation Denver Field Office Andy Tsui spoke to KGVO News about specific cases related to Montana. Tsui referenced the 2022 annual report with some impressive...
Thanksgiving Numbers; Turkey, Inflation, Treadmills and Politics
Montanans, as well as millions of other Americans, will be celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday on November 24, but behind all the turkey, cranberries, and stuffing, there are a vast number of statistics swirling around the holiday. The financial website WalletHub and analyst Jill Gonzalez shared some fascinating numbers about what...
The Only State With This Employment Law Is Montana. Very Useful.
The minimum wage vs the cost of living in Montana is a pretty far gap, but at least you can't fired for no reason here. And we are the only state with that right. Did you know in all other 49 states you can be let go from your job without any cause? Imagine showing up to work and your boss hands you your walking papers with no explanation. It's a reality many hard working folks across the U.S have faced and will continue to face.
Want To Be A Real Montana Man? Grow Your Facial Hair
The idea of a "real Montana man" in my opinion hinges on several character traits, the first being one who can take care of himself and the people around him. Having facial hair is nice, but just because someone doesn't want to participate in No Shave November or Movember doesn't make them any less of a man than they already are. The real value's on the inside, y'all.
Montanans React to Montana Millionaire Selling Out in Record Time
Remember back to the early part of 2020, shortly after the COVID pandemic began? Do you remember the madhouse that was the supermarket? The people with crazy looks in their eyes, as they fought over a package of toilet paper? The lady who glared at you for buying two bottles of hand sanitizer...? Yesterday was just about the same for many people in Montana. Anywhere a Montana Lottery ticket was sold, it was a madhouse.
Is November the Ugliest Month in Montana?
It never occurred to me how ugly November is until 2015 when I heard this quote by the character Peter Griffin of Family Guy from season 14, episode 6 titled "Peter's Sister." God, I love this time of year. It's just past all the amazing colors of fall, and before the white of winter. Just brown and gray. Magical.
Chasing The Montana Powerball? Read This First
It was big news when the Montana Powerball jackpot went over $1,000,000,000. Then bigger still when the jackpot didn't get hit Saturday, October 29th. Then even bigger when it didn't get hit on Monday, October 31st. And now, after Wednesday's drawing, the top prize has reached a whopping $1.5 billion for all 5 numbers plus the Powerball number for the Saturday, November 5th drawing. The cash option is $745.9 million for a lump sum...that is IF you're the lucky winner.
Top Reasons To Stay In Montana If You Win $1,000,000,000
The lottery is giving someone a chance to win over one billion dollars. The odds of someone in Montana winning are 1 in 292.2 million so it is a long shot, to say the least. You also have to take into consideration taxes, both state and federal, so you won't actually take home a billion dollars, but who cares right, we can still dream. A lot of people who dream of winning these riches also dream of moving away, so their friends and families can't track them down. If I ever won the lottery, I would stay right here in Montana and here are the reasons why.
What NOT To Do After the 2022 Montana Election
Are you ready for election season to just be over already? Whether you're reading this before or after the November 8th General Election in Montana, I get that red and blue dogs bark all year long, and that it only gets louder during election season. As we've covered before, it's a good idea to keep your cool no matter who you voted/are voting for. But thanks to everyone getting a dais on social media, even the most cool-headed of voters can get overzealously preachy, snobby, or even angry at election results to the point of believing in wild conspiracy theories.
Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style
How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
How Good Are 2022 West-Central Montana Hunting Harvest Numbers?
If the first two weekends of the general big game season are any indication, 2022 could be a pretty good year in west-central Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that, while the number of hunters remained steady compared to 2021, the total harvest numbers of both elk and deer saw a significant increase from not only last season, but the five-year average. Here are some of the figures, compiled at the Darby, Bonner, Anaconda and Fish Creek check stations.
