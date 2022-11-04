Read full article on original website
ABC News
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racial discrimination in medical workforce
After the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, Chris Pernell, MD was on TV screens across the country, emerging as a leading voice on COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. Earlier this year, backed by more than 100 New Jersey state leaders, Pernell -- University Hospital's inaugural chief...
Yes, Healthcare Workers Are Worried About Medical Gaslighting Too
In conversations about medical gaslighting, it’s often too easy for a reductive narrative to take hold. Patients are feeling unheard, unseen, and thoroughly uncomfortable while trying to receive the healthcare they need. So, it’s easy to think that doctors and healthcare providers must not be aware of or must not have an interest in helping combat this phenomenon. But, of course, that is not the case. Healthcare providers have just as much skin in the game when it comes to navigating (and putting an end to) medical gaslighting as the rest of us. After all, their jobs depend on a certain...
Florida board of medicine votes to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors
The Florida Board of Medicine has voted to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Ignoring guidance from national medical agencies such as the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association, the board voted in favour of drafting a rule that will essentially ban transition care for transgender youths, NBC reported. The decision was met with protests at the Orlando Internation Airport, where the meeting was held. Activists staged a “die-in” and lay on the floor with the transgender flag and signs mimicking tombstones which read, “Killed by the state” and “HRT (Home Replacement Therapy) taken...
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
AOL Corp
Transgender youth health care ban approved by Florida medical boards
The Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine approved a draft rule Friday to ban medical or surgical gender-affirming care for transgender individuals under 18. The rule will now go through a weekslong approval process following the board's decision, which includes further public comment. The decision would prohibit...
Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'
A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill
The same legislator who wants to ban drag shows from Michigan schools, even though none have taken place, is now seeking to lock up parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. State Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Twp.) on Tuesday introduced House Bill 6454, which would amend the definition of first degree child abuse […] The post Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
UV Cavalier Daily
U.Va. Center for Global Health Equity hosts 2022 research symposium
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center for Global Health Equity’s Research Symposium Scholar Poster Presentations returned in-person Friday afternoon at the Corner Building. Over 20 CGHE University Scholar Award recipients from the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Engineering, School of Nursing, School of Medicine, School of Law and School of Data Science presented research during the symposium.
Gephardt Daily
Federal judge bars Utah physician from issuing prescriptions
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal judge has permanently barred a Utah physician from issuing prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. The judge’s consent order “resolves allegations made by the United States against Dr. Sean Ponce, a medical doctor licensed in Utah,” says...
Indiana doctor sues AG to block him from obtaining patient abortion records
In a new lawsuit, Dr. Caitlin Bernard says Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has sought health records for her patients, including a 10-year-old rape victim she treated.
beckerspayer.com
Q&A: Elevance Health's first health equity officer on partnering with Harvard to address Medicaid inequities
Darrell Gray II, MD, is the inaugural chief health equity officer at Elevance Health, where he's now spent just over one year leading a company-wide strategy to advance health equity for 45 million members. A graduate of Morehouse College and Howard University College of Medicine, he's on a mission to...
Why disabled patients struggle to find doctors
This story originally featured on Undark. Ben Salentine, associate director of health sciences managed care at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, hasn’t been weighed in more than a decade. His doctors “just kind of guess,” his weight, he said, because they don’t have a wheelchair-accessible scale.
ems1.com
30+ healthcare groups urge President Biden to convene summit on ED delays
Advocacy, public health and medical specialty organizations signed a nine-page joint letter describing the ambulance bed crisis in a series of stories. When does a patient become the hospital's legal responsibility? When can EMS crews leave patients and return to service? A major factor contributing to the current shortage of available EMS personnel and units is the increasing frequency of lengthy hospital bed delays.
Health Care — COVID tests, treatments could soon cost you
🚫 There shouldn’t be a need to say this, but do not lick toads, especially the poisonous ones. The National Park Service is asking that everyone “please refrain from licking” anything they come across in national parks. In health news, the federal government will soon stop...
Undocumented farmworkers face disaster discrimination
Undocumented farmworkers in the U.S. face critical barriers to emergency health care during and after disasters, multiple organizations tell Axios. The big picture: As climate change makes wildfires. and heatwaves hotter and rapidly strengthens hurricanes across the U.S., lack of health care access is a worsening crisis for the backbone...
UV Cavalier Daily
UPADHYAYA: Why Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency matters
When the Supreme Court started its 2022 session on the first Monday of October, all eyes were on the justices and the docket of cases prepared for the term. Not only was it the beginning of the 2022 session with the newly appointed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, but the first case of the docket, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, is sure to have great influence. This case has the potential to change not only what and where the Environment Protection Agency can regulate with the Clean Water Act and subsequently change national climate laws for the worse. This case is an attempt to rewrite what waterbodies and specifically wetlands the EPA can regulate.
More physicians unionize in the face of burnout, consolidation
Burnout and health industry consolidation are driving more doctors and doctors-in-training to unionize to demand better pay, benefits and working conditions. Driving the news: More than 1,200 resident physicians and interns at Montefiore Medical Center last week asked the Bronx, N.Y. hospital to recognize their bargaining unit after an organizing vote.
khn.org
Hospital Investigated for Allegedly Denying an Emergency Abortion After Patient’s Water Broke
The federal government has launched its first confirmed investigation of an alleged denial of an abortion to a woman experiencing a medical emergency. In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, department spokesperson Lisa Cox told KHN. It was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contracts with state agencies to conduct EMTALA surveys.
Trial Begins Over Arkansas Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Youth
The closely watched case—in which both sides argue they are acting in the best interest of children—has already received input from major medical organizations, LGBTQ advocacy groups, and the Biden Administration.
Ars Technica
US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself
Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
