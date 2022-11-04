ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SheKnows

Yes, Healthcare Workers Are Worried About Medical Gaslighting Too

In conversations about medical gaslighting, it’s often too easy for a reductive narrative to take hold.  Patients are feeling unheard, unseen, and thoroughly uncomfortable while trying to receive the healthcare they need. So, it’s easy to think that doctors and healthcare providers must not be aware of or must not have an interest in helping combat this phenomenon.  But, of course, that is not the case. Healthcare providers have just as much skin in the game when it comes to navigating (and putting an end to) medical gaslighting as the rest of us. After all, their jobs depend on a certain...
The Independent

Florida board of medicine votes to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors

The Florida Board of Medicine has voted to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Ignoring guidance from national medical agencies such as the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association, the board voted in favour of drafting a rule that will essentially ban transition care for transgender youths, NBC reported. The decision was met with protests at the Orlando Internation Airport, where the meeting was held. Activists staged a “die-in” and lay on the floor with the transgender flag and signs mimicking tombstones which read, “Killed by the state” and “HRT (Home Replacement Therapy) taken...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Transgender youth health care ban approved by Florida medical boards

The Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine approved a draft rule Friday to ban medical or surgical gender-affirming care for transgender individuals under 18. The rule will now go through a weekslong approval process following the board's decision, which includes further public comment. The decision would prohibit...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'

A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill

The same legislator who wants to ban drag shows from Michigan schools, even though none have taken place, is now seeking to lock up parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. State Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Twp.) on Tuesday introduced House Bill 6454, which would amend the definition of first degree child abuse […] The post Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

U.Va. Center for Global Health Equity hosts 2022 research symposium

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center for Global Health Equity’s Research Symposium Scholar Poster Presentations returned in-person Friday afternoon at the Corner Building. Over 20 CGHE University Scholar Award recipients from the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Engineering, School of Nursing, School of Medicine, School of Law and School of Data Science presented research during the symposium.
Gephardt Daily

Federal judge bars Utah physician from issuing prescriptions

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal judge has permanently barred a Utah physician from issuing prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. The judge’s consent order “resolves allegations made by the United States against Dr. Sean Ponce, a medical doctor licensed in Utah,” says...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Popular Science

Why disabled patients struggle to find doctors

This story originally featured on Undark. Ben Salentine, associate director of health sciences managed care at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, hasn’t been weighed in more than a decade. His doctors “just kind of guess,” his weight, he said, because they don’t have a wheelchair-accessible scale.
ems1.com

30+ healthcare groups urge President Biden to convene summit on ED delays

Advocacy, public health and medical specialty organizations signed a nine-page joint letter describing the ambulance bed crisis in a series of stories. When does a patient become the hospital's legal responsibility? When can EMS crews leave patients and return to service? A major factor contributing to the current shortage of available EMS personnel and units is the increasing frequency of lengthy hospital bed delays.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Undocumented farmworkers face disaster discrimination

Undocumented farmworkers in the U.S. face critical barriers to emergency health care during and after disasters, multiple organizations tell Axios. The big picture: As climate change makes wildfires. and heatwaves hotter and rapidly strengthens hurricanes across the U.S., lack of health care access is a worsening crisis for the backbone...
UV Cavalier Daily

UPADHYAYA: Why Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency matters

When the Supreme Court started its 2022 session on the first Monday of October, all eyes were on the justices and the docket of cases prepared for the term. Not only was it the beginning of the 2022 session with the newly appointed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, but the first case of the docket, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, is sure to have great influence. This case has the potential to change not only what and where the Environment Protection Agency can regulate with the Clean Water Act and subsequently change national climate laws for the worse. This case is an attempt to rewrite what waterbodies and specifically wetlands the EPA can regulate.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

More physicians unionize in the face of burnout, consolidation

Burnout and health industry consolidation are driving more doctors and doctors-in-training to unionize to demand better pay, benefits and working conditions. Driving the news: More than 1,200 resident physicians and interns at Montefiore Medical Center last week asked the Bronx, N.Y. hospital to recognize their bargaining unit after an organizing vote.
khn.org

Hospital Investigated for Allegedly Denying an Emergency Abortion After Patient’s Water Broke

The federal government has launched its first confirmed investigation of an alleged denial of an abortion to a woman experiencing a medical emergency. In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, department spokesperson Lisa Cox told KHN. It was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contracts with state agencies to conduct EMTALA surveys.
JOPLIN, MO
Ars Technica

US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself

Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

