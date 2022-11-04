Read full article on original website
Miami-Dade Mayor: County prepared for approaching storm
MIAMI - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is prepared for whatever Tropical Storm Nicole may bring and says there will be no interruption in public transit services and with the elections as all precincts will remain open on Tuesday.The Mayor said "Nicole is a reminder that hurricane season is not over. I am urging people to be storm ready if they are not already prepared for this storm event."She said the county would take whatever steps are necessary and did not anticipate an impact with the storm until late Wednesday. She said "Our county teams will remain...
NBC Miami
GOP With Slim Lead in Miami-Dade, Dems Lead in Broward in Ballots Already Cast
With early voting over and mail-in ballots due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, voting numbers for South Florida were being updated Monday. The numbers are preliminary and unofficial but give an estimate of how many people have voted so far and lists their party affiliation. In Miami-Dade County, where there are...
Click10.com
Only about 30% turnout to vote early in Broward
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – As of Monday afternoon, about 32% of registered voters in Broward County had cast their ballots before Election Day on Tuesday. More than 200,000 voted by mail and about 188,000 voted early. From the election headquarters in Lauderhill, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said...
Miami-Dade County Could Turn Purple This Election
Polls show Hispanic voters, who usually vote Democrat, may be voting Republican because President Biden is unpopular, inflation is skyrocketing and the party doesn't have a clear message.
Click10.com
Poor weather keeps Val Demings from campaign stop at Miami Gardens polling site
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An upbeat and confident mood was in the air at the Miami Gardens polling site where soul music greeted voters on the final day of early voting. The lines at the North Dade Regional Library were steady all day, the final day for early voting ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day.
WSVN-TV
Florida Democratic candidates make final push as election day approaches
MIAMI (WSVN) - One day before the Midterm elections, democratic candidates are criss-crossing in South Florida vying for votes. Lt. Governor candidate Carla Hernandez wrapped up an event in Miami on Northwest 17th Avenue, Monday morning. “What we want everyone to know is that the women’s voice is necessary, and...
Charlie Crist and Karla Hernandez make the rounds on the last day of early voting
MIAMI -- Sunday afternoon Charlie Crist and Karla Hernandez, among other elected officials and candidates, marched with union members and parishioners to the Joseph Caleb Center Early Vote Site to vote as a highlight of the "Souls to the Polls" march and rally that began at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center. Community, civic and political figures who lent their support included: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist; Rev. Carl Johnson of the 93rd Community Baptist Church; Reverend Gaston Smith of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; State Sen. Shevrin Jones (SD-35); State Rep. Elect Ashley Gantt (HD-109); Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon (District 3); Fedrick Ingram, national secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT); Jeffery Mitchell, president of the South Florida AFL-CIO and Transport Workers Union Local 291; Daniella Pierre, president of the Miami-Dade Branch NAACP; Karla Hernandez, Democratic candidate for Lt. Gov.; Marleine Bastien, candidate for Miami-Dade County Commission (District 2); and former Miami Heat basketball player Ray Allen.
floridapolitics.com
Runoff for Miami-Dade Commission pits Haitian American leaders, former allies against each other
Both agree there is much to be done to help District 2. A two-term Mayor and a longtime nonprofit director are squaring off to be the first person in more than a decade not named Jean Monestime to represent District 2 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. The showdown is between...
islandernews.com
Nicole could make FL landfall as a hurricane; DeSantis issues State of Emergency for 34 counties, including Miami-Dade
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami latest advisory has Subtropical Storm making Florida landfall in the early hours Thursday as a Cat-1 hurricane somewhere in Palm Beach County. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Nicole was located 435 ENE of the Bahamas, moving NW at 9 mph with 45 mph...
communitynewspapers.com
14 Miami-Dade small businesses receive $800,000 in grants in BizUp competition
Bank of America, Miami-Dade County and StartUP FIU Local recently announced the selection of 14 Miami-Dade County small businesses as winners in the county’s BizUp competition. The 14 winners were selected from 30 local entrepreneurs, from over 200 applicants, who pitched their business plans to a panel of local...
GOP could win key Florida county for the first time in two decades
Republicans are threatening to win Florida's typicall blue Miami-Dade County, which has not voted for a Republican candidate for governor since Jeb Bush two decades ago.
wlrn.org
City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved
When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami
For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
New Glimpse of Coral Springs’ Cornerstone Development Now Released
Artist renderings of Cornerstone and Site Plans. {City of Coral Springs}. Cornerstone developers offer a peak into the future multiuse development with recently released floor plans and artist renderings of the North and South Blocks. The city’s architectural review committee will discuss these plans further at their meeting on Wed.,...
Click10.com
Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach
MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
WSVN-TV
New video released before Marco Rubio supporter beaten in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video of an encounter in Hialeah is offering more insight into what led up to the beating of a man who was canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio in late October. The victim alleges that the attack was politically motivated, but Monday, an attorney for one of...
fb101.com
MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT ABA OPENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Aba, the popular Mediterranean restaurant with outposts in Chicago and Austin, is opening its doors in Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops on Wednesday, November 2. As part of Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Aba will be the group’s first South Florida location. Created by Executive Partner and Divisional President Marc Jacobs and Top Chef Alum, Chef Partner CJ Jacobson, Aba incorporates a lighter style of cooking with influences from around the Mediterranean.
usf.edu
Stilt homes, raised roads, maybe a huge wall. Can Miami-Dade stay safe from storm surge?
It’s been almost a century since a powerful hurricane drove storm surge up the Miami River, a worst-case scenario for what is now one of the most densely populated and at-risk coastal cities in the nation. Ever since Hurricane Andrew set the bar in 1992 for how much damage...
Click10.com
Flood gates in Miami-Dade being opened to prepare for possible heavy rain from Subtropical Storm Nicole
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Preparations for Subtropical Storm Nicole are underway across South Florida. Flood gates across Miami-Dade and Broward are already being opened to prevent potential flooding that could come with heavy rains later this week. “We are at the end of the storm season. No one expected...
Click10.com
Group of police officers respond to scene in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A large police presence was observed in northwest Miami-Dade after reports of a shooting. It was happened Sunday morning in the area of Northwest 76th Street near 17th Avenue. Miami-Dade police officers could be seen investigating in the area, which was marked off by crime...
