CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor: County prepared for approaching storm

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is prepared for whatever Tropical Storm Nicole may bring and says there will be no interruption in public transit services and with the elections as all precincts will remain open on Tuesday.The Mayor said "Nicole is a reminder that hurricane season is not over. I am urging people to be storm ready if they are not already prepared for this storm event."She said the county would take whatever steps are necessary and did not anticipate an impact with the storm until late Wednesday. She said "Our county teams will remain...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Only about 30% turnout to vote early in Broward

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – As of Monday afternoon, about 32% of registered voters in Broward County had cast their ballots before Election Day on Tuesday. More than 200,000 voted by mail and about 188,000 voted early. From the election headquarters in Lauderhill, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida Democratic candidates make final push as election day approaches

MIAMI (WSVN) - One day before the Midterm elections, democratic candidates are criss-crossing in South Florida vying for votes. Lt. Governor candidate Carla Hernandez wrapped up an event in Miami on Northwest 17th Avenue, Monday morning. “What we want everyone to know is that the women’s voice is necessary, and...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Charlie Crist and Karla Hernandez make the rounds on the last day of early voting

MIAMI -- Sunday afternoon Charlie Crist and Karla Hernandez, among other elected officials and candidates, marched with union members and parishioners to the Joseph Caleb Center Early Vote Site to vote as a highlight of the "Souls to the Polls" march and rally that began at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center. Community, civic and political figures who lent their support included: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist; Rev. Carl Johnson of the 93rd Community Baptist Church; Reverend Gaston Smith of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; State Sen. Shevrin Jones (SD-35); State Rep. Elect Ashley Gantt (HD-109); Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon (District 3); Fedrick Ingram, national secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT); Jeffery Mitchell, president of the South Florida AFL-CIO and Transport Workers Union Local 291; Daniella Pierre, president of the Miami-Dade Branch NAACP; Karla Hernandez, Democratic candidate for Lt. Gov.; Marleine Bastien, candidate for Miami-Dade County Commission (District 2); and former Miami Heat basketball player Ray Allen.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved

When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
MIAMI, FL
FloridaDaily

Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami

For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach

MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

New video released before Marco Rubio supporter beaten in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video of an encounter in Hialeah is offering more insight into what led up to the beating of a man who was canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio in late October. The victim alleges that the attack was politically motivated, but Monday, an attorney for one of...
HIALEAH, FL
fb101.com

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT ABA OPENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Aba, the popular Mediterranean restaurant with outposts in Chicago and Austin, is opening its doors in Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops on Wednesday, November 2. As part of Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Aba will be the group’s first South Florida location. Created by Executive Partner and Divisional President Marc Jacobs and Top Chef Alum, Chef Partner CJ Jacobson, Aba incorporates a lighter style of cooking with influences from around the Mediterranean.
MIAMI, FL

