Rocky Top Talk
OL Vysen Lang commits to Tennessee
Tennessee has added an offensive line commitment this afternoon, picking up a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang out of Pike Road, Alabama. Lang is one of the bigger commitments at this portion of the cycle. Tennessee’s offensive line recruiting fell a bit short early on, as they failed to close on two of their biggest offensive line targets in 5-star Francis Mauigoa and 4-star Stanton Ramil. They still landed priority offensive tackle target, 4-star Shamurad Umarov (whose rise in the recruiting rankings we called earlier), but the Volunteers were looking for another high level line prospect to pair with him.
Rocky Top Talk
Four-star guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee
Tennessee basketball, fresh off of a 1-0 start to the 2022-23 season, picked up another 2023 commitment on Tuesday afternoon. Four-star guard Cameron Carr announced his college decision, picking the Volunteers. Carr picked Tennessee over offers from Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. Carr is the 87th ranked player in the...
Rocky Top Talk
Opening Line: Tennessee is a massive favorite over Missouri
Tennessee suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday against Georgia, but the season is still very much alive. The Volunteers got exactly what they needed during the nightcap, with Alabama and Clemson both losing. Now, everything is on the line in the final three weeks of the season....
Rocky Top Talk
Hoops: Tennessee starts slow, finishes strong against Tennessee Tech
Tennessee was flying high before the season even began, smoking Gonzaga in a scrimmage to really get the ball rolling. However, tonight when things officially started counting, it was a little bit of a different story against the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech. The first half was a complete offensive...
