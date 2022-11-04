Tennessee has added an offensive line commitment this afternoon, picking up a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang out of Pike Road, Alabama. Lang is one of the bigger commitments at this portion of the cycle. Tennessee’s offensive line recruiting fell a bit short early on, as they failed to close on two of their biggest offensive line targets in 5-star Francis Mauigoa and 4-star Stanton Ramil. They still landed priority offensive tackle target, 4-star Shamurad Umarov (whose rise in the recruiting rankings we called earlier), but the Volunteers were looking for another high level line prospect to pair with him.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO