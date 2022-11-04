Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
11-07-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
10:43 - Greg Lardy VP for Agriculture Affairs at NDSU Agriculture and Extension talks with the WAG crew about the NDSU Harvest Bowl happening on November 18th - 19th. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and agriculture information.
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
kfgo.com
Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home
FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
wdayradionow.com
MATBUS offering free rides to polling locations across F-M metro
(Fargo, ND) -- A public transportation entity operating in the FM metro is offering free rides to those seeking to vote on election day. MATBUS will be providing free rides both to and from polling sites throughout Election Day on Tuesday. A press release sent out by MATBUS says riders can get the free ride by informing the bus driver they are either going to or leaving a polling location.
wdayradionow.com
Ag + Athletics = Harvest Bowl! 11-07-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat with with Greg Lardy who is the NDSU Vice President for Agricultural Affairs.
wdayradionow.com
F-M Islamic Society continue to raise funds after damage to cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- The Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead is having success with a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for cemetery damage. The organization has brought in 68-hundred dollars so far to benefit the Muslim cemetery after five burial vaults were destroyed last month. The damage to the vaults that were...
wdayradionow.com
Fire breaks out at Fargo Burger King
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a fire broke out at a Fargo Burger King. Workers discovered smoke at the restaurant across from the Fargodome upon arrival Monday morning. Responding crews found the blaze in the roof in the air handling unit. There has been no word...
lakesarearadio.net
Early Season Winter Storm Expected Thursday and Friday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An early season winter storm is expected in the Lakes Area Thursday and Friday, likely to bring at least minor winter impacts. The National Weather Service says Impacts are expected to be mainly tied to travel conditions from accumulating snow, reduced visibility, and light icing. However, there is a chance this winter storm could bring major winter impacts to the area.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo police report case of mailbox theft; offer warning and reminder to homeowners
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.
fergusnow.com
kvrr.com
Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong
MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
wdayradionow.com
11-07-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
00:06 - Moorhead Library Director Megan Krueger talks with Bonnie and Friends about the half-cent local sales tax to help build a new library and community center. The half-cent sales tax can be voted on in this upcoming election. To find your polling place in Moorhead you can follow this link here. For more info on Minnesota voting you can use this link here. And to see a sample of the ballot you can use this link here.
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
wdayradionow.com
OSHA opens investigation into several North Dakota Dollar General stores
(Fargo, ND) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating safety issues at several Dollar General stores. Investigations are underway at stores in Casselton, Tioga, and Garrison. No violations have been listed so far, but the cases remain open. OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation.
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
valleynewslive.com
Injury crash in Norman County
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A 43-year-old woman is suffering non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Norman County on November 7 around 9 p.m. Cassie Trine was driving north bound on Highway 9 when her car left the road and hit multiple signs along with...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
valleynewslive.com
Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
