missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
ourquadcities.com
$1.5M in contracts awarded for Shimer Square in Mount Carroll
People in Mount Carroll, Ill., can expect to see some construction in early 2023 at the long-awaited Shimer Square project, since Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation (Growth) has recently awarded its $1.5 million Rebuild Illinois grant contracts. The Rebuild Illinois grant was publicly bid out in two separate contracts: construction...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois 6th District: Casten wins third term
Sean Casten is projected to be the winner in Illinois 6th District. Casten defeated Keith Pekau to win his third term in the seat. In 2018, Casten flipped the seat Blue for the first time in nearly 50 years. In June, he won a tough primary against fellow Democrat Marie Newman. Has made climate change a central issue. This summer, Casten’s teenage daughter passed away suddenly from cardiac arrhythmia.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois Comptroller: Mendoza wins second term
In the race for Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is projected to win. Mendoza will serve her second full term. Mendoza was challenged by GOP nominee Shannon Teresi.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wins re-election, AP reports
DES MOINES, IOWA – Governor Kim Reynolds has won re-election to another four-year term as the chief executive of the State of Iowa, according to the Associated Press. Reynolds, a Republican, was declared a winner early Tuesday night in her race against Democrat Deidre DeJear. This is Reynolds’ second...
ourquadcities.com
Keep It QC challenge keeps holiday spending at home in the Quad Cities
With the holiday season approaching, a trend is gaining momentum to keep those holiday spending dollars in the QCA. Jennifer Verscha from the Quad Cities Chamber stopped by Local 4 to tell us about the Keep It QC challenge to retain that holiday spending here at home. For more information...
ourquadcities.com
4 Iowa Powerball tickets miss $2.04 billion jackpot by one number
CLIVE, Iowa – While the ticket that won the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot wasn’t sold in Iowa, there were still some tickets sold in the state that could net their owners some big bucks. The winning numbers from Monday’s delayed drawing were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and...
ourquadcities.com
Secretary of State: Giannoulias projected winner
Democrat Alexi Giannoulias is the projected winner in the race for Illinois Secretary of State. Giannoulias faced off against Republican State Rep. Dan Brady.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa State Senate District 47: Figaro & Webster on public schools
Iowa State Senate candidates Scott Webster and Mary Kathleen Figaro joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation. One of the first things that gets tackled in the legislative session is education spending. For years, school district superintendents have been calling for budget...
ourquadcities.com
3 $150K, 5 $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
ILLINOIS — Once again the Powerball jackpot, now nearing $2 billion, went without a winner on Saturday, however eight lucky Illinoisans now have tickets worth tens of thousands of dollars. To have claimed the massive jackpot, players needed to have matched all five regular white ball numbers plus the...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois 11th District: Incumbent Foster wins
Democratic incumbent Bill Foster is the projected winner in Illinois’ 11th District, defeating GOP challenger Catalina Lauf. The 11th Congressional District covers several suburban areas including Lemon in the southwest, Woodstock in the north as well as Naperville, Bolingbrook, Batavia Huntly, McHenry and part of Aurora. Illinois Election Results...
ourquadcities.com
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois 14th District: Underwood seeks third term against Gryder
In the 14th District of Illinois Democrat Congresswoman Lauren Underwood faces Republican challenger Scott Gryder. Gryder is the chairman of the Kendall County Board and is hoping to take back a seat that’s historically belonged to Republicans before Underwood’s surprise victory in 2018. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday...
Chick-fil-A proposed at vacant Steak 'n Shake in St. Louis County
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A vacant Steak ’n Shake restaurant would be torn down to build a new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in a plan currently under consideration in Maryland Heights. The new fast-food drive-thru would be built at 12607 Dorsett Road in the Schnucks-anchored Dorsett Village shopping center.
$188M industrial park would add to the sector's boom in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A developer is proposing a $188 million industrial park, adding to that use in the area and continuing the building boom for the sector in St. Louis County. NorthPoint Development, the most prolific industrial developer in St. Louis, is asking for feedback on conceptual...
ourquadcities.com
Budzinski defeated Deering for Illinois 13th Congressional District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democrat Nikki Budzinski defeated opponent Republican Regan Deering are opponents facing off in the election for the U.S. 13th Congressional District in Illinois. “I’ve spent my entire career bringing people together to deliver results for working families, and I’m eager to build upon that work...
ourquadcities.com
LIVE: 2022 election results
Results are coming in after polls closed in Illinois and Iowa. Tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters. And click here for live local election results all night long. We’ve got live national results coming in as well.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois Treasurer: Demmer concedes to Frerichs
Two-term State Treasurer Michael Frerichs has been reelected after Republican State Rep. Tom Demmer conceded the race on Twitter. Prior to being elected treasurer, Frerichs served in the State Senate from 2007 to 2015. Demmer has served in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2013. Demmer’s campaign was largely funded...
ourquadcities.com
Race for Governor in Illinois: Pritzker reelected as Illinois governor
J.B. Pritzker has been reelected for a second term as Illinois governor, defeating Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, according to the Associated Press. Both Bailey, a southern Illinois farmer, and the Democratic governor accused the other of being too extreme for Illinois. With Democrats’ supermajority control of the General Assembly,...
ourquadcities.com
QC area to benefit from $60M in new federal tax credits
Low-income communities in 14 states (including the Quad Cities) will benefit from $60 million in New Market Tax Credits recently awarded to a subsidiary of Rock Island-based Economic Growth Corp. (Growth). Central States Development Partners, Inc. has received this award from the U.S. Department of Treasury Community Development Financial Institution...
