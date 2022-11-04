Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New York
WRGB
Albany celebrates community and art with lantern parade
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Lantern Parade was in full swing Sunday at the Washington Park Lakehouse after daylight saving time ended. People were able to enjoy this celebration of light and community by making their very own battery-operated handmade lanterns that shine bright in the dark, showcasing their creations during a parade.
WRGB
WRGB
Hudson Falls cousins unified in athletics and in leadership
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Hudson Falls High School students and cousins Derek Call and Bryce Reynolds share a special bond, and they have brought that bond and their leadership efforts onto a national stage. District officials say Derek and Bryce have championed the cause of Special Olympics and...
WRGB
Guptill's Ice Cream dishes out last cones of 2022
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A solemn farewell for the season Sunday. Guptill's iconic ice cream stand in Cohoes hosted its closing day as winter looms near. Many people lined up to get their last licks in, before they had to say goodbye until springtime next year. They have been...
WRGB
Albany Police Academy graduates 9 new officers
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Police Academy held their session 8 graduation today. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins were there to welcome the nine new graduates. In the past, we reported that the department faced staffing shortages, down more than 50 officers at one...
WRGB
Two transported, dogs rescued after morning fire in Menands
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) — A house fire in Menands on Broadway Sunday morning sent two people to the hospital. Crews on scene say the call came in around 7 a.m. They also say no one was seriously injured but two people were taken to the hospital to be examined.
WRGB
Malfunctioning voting machine trips up voting site for Albany, Colonie voters
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Election day is off to a rough start after a voting system malfunction at an Albany County polling site . What is unclear right now is when the machine started having issues but we know it’s not counting ballots. Poll workers are on the...
WRGB
Ceremony honors National Guard team preparing to deploy
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Five New York Army National Guard soldiers who operate a transport plane based out of Albany International Airport are deploying to East Africa later this month. The soldiers will be flying both cargo and passengers to U.S. facilities across East Africa. They were recognized Sunday...
WRGB
Update: Votes in some Washington County towns separated after machine jamming issues
GRANVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Update 8:30 p.m. ET: The Republican Party says today they successfully sued in court and the emergency ballots that were unable to be scanned will remain locked on-site and under supervision by observers of both parties. The ballots in question will be separated from the rest of the county's ballots, and will be counted later tonight. Those ballots will be audited if necessary.
WRGB
Troy man charged with possession of stolen property, criminal mischief in Green Island
GREEN ISLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man is in jail without bail, accused pf felony possession of stolen property and criminal mischief. On Friday, Nov. 4, Green Island Police received a complaint that the victim of a stolen vehicle from Troy was following his stolen vehicle on George Street in the Village of Green Island.
WRGB
Polling site malfunctions occur in multiple counties
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Malfunctions at polling sites affected multiple counties in the capital region as the General Election arrived. Seven towns in Washington County were affected by ballots that were not able to be scanned in the voting machines due to a printing error. Board of Election...
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
WRGB
Green Island man charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime
GREEN ISLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Green Island man is in jail without bail, accused of committing criminal mischief as a hate crime. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Green Island Police received a complaint for criminal mischief to the victim’s vehicle. The victim reported his rear passenger side...
