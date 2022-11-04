ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets heading into group finals

The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament will come to a close this weekend. Get a look at all 20 brackets heading into this weekend’s group championship action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com

Girls Volleyball Non-Public semifinals: Results, photos and featured coverage, Nov. 9

NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Non-Public, Group A. 4-Union Catholic (18-9) at 1-Immaculate Heart (27-1), TBA. 3-Donovan Catholic (21-3) at 2-Paul VI (26-0), TBA. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Non-Public, Group B. 5-Mother Seton (17-6) at 1-Lodi Immaculate (21-3), TBA. 3-Morris Catholic (18-7) at 2-St. Mary (Ruth.) (23-3), 4:15pm.
NJ.com

Point Pleasant Beach wins on penalties to head to Group 1 final- Girls soccer recap

It was Palmyra’s game to lose, but with just ten minutes remaining, Point Pleasant Beach’s Shelby Brunotte gave her team a much-needed lifeline. From 30 yards out and with just ten minutes remaining, the center back struck a stellar free kick in off of the keeper to knot the sides up at one, in a game where a Julia Ostroff goal after just three minutes gave the visitors an early and commanding lead for a long duration of the match, at times in which seemed insurmountable.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
NJ.com

Fall Signing Day, 2022: Girls Basketball commitments

The fall signing period opens on Wednesday with committed players in all sports besides football eligible to sign their National Letters of Intent. Below are the girls basketball players that can sign their NLI beginning Wednesday, although some will wait until a later date. Is someone missing from this list?...
NJ.com

Who is Central Jersey’s best high school marching band? Nominate now!

Over the last three months, NJ.com photographers have captured the performances of dozens of terrific New Jersey high school marching bands from all corners of the state. But now it’s time to take our adoration for the state’s tireless programs to the next level, and name regional winners for the 2022 fall season: New Jersey’s best high school bands in North, Central and South Jersey. Each of the three winning programs will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize for their music departments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Fall Signing Day, 2022: New Jersey’s wrestling commitments

The fall signing period opens on Wednesday with committed high school seniors in all sports other than football eligible to sign their National Letters of Intent. Below are the list of New Jersey seniors who have committed to wrestle in college. Most will sign their NLI on Wednesday, but some may choose to wait until a later date.
WISCONSIN STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy