Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets heading into group finals
The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament will come to a close this weekend. Get a look at all 20 brackets heading into this weekend’s group championship action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls Volleyball Non-Public semifinals: Results, photos and featured coverage, Nov. 9
NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Non-Public, Group A. 4-Union Catholic (18-9) at 1-Immaculate Heart (27-1), TBA. 3-Donovan Catholic (21-3) at 2-Paul VI (26-0), TBA. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Non-Public, Group B. 5-Mother Seton (17-6) at 1-Lodi Immaculate (21-3), TBA. 3-Morris Catholic (18-7) at 2-St. Mary (Ruth.) (23-3), 4:15pm.
Fall Signing Day 2022: Which girls soccer seniors are committed to college programs?
The fall signing period opens on Wednesday with committed players in all sports besides football eligible to sign their National Letters of Intent. Below are the girls soccer players that are committed and can sign their NLI.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast three HS football playoff games this weekend for free
The 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament has already reached the sectional final state for public schools and the quarterfinal round in the Non-Public Tournament, and NJ.com will be broadcasting three games this weekend. On Thursday, we have a rematch on tap as Northern Highlands takes on No. 13 Ramapo...
Point Pleasant Beach wins on penalties to head to Group 1 final- Girls soccer recap
It was Palmyra’s game to lose, but with just ten minutes remaining, Point Pleasant Beach’s Shelby Brunotte gave her team a much-needed lifeline. From 30 yards out and with just ten minutes remaining, the center back struck a stellar free kick in off of the keeper to knot the sides up at one, in a game where a Julia Ostroff goal after just three minutes gave the visitors an early and commanding lead for a long duration of the match, at times in which seemed insurmountable.
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Fall Signing Day, 2022: Girls Basketball commitments
The fall signing period opens on Wednesday with committed players in all sports besides football eligible to sign their National Letters of Intent. Below are the girls basketball players that can sign their NLI beginning Wednesday, although some will wait until a later date. Is someone missing from this list?...
Fall Signing Day, 2022: Numerous boys lacrosse stars ready to sign on dotted line
There are much more than those two words to use in describing the skill level and competitiveness of Andrew Daly, Thomas Halmi, Cooper Kurtz, Jake Mason, John McCurry, Robert Simone, Henry Spencer and Aidan Troy, but this seems like an appropriate start given the timing.
Who is Central Jersey’s best high school marching band? Nominate now!
Over the last three months, NJ.com photographers have captured the performances of dozens of terrific New Jersey high school marching bands from all corners of the state. But now it’s time to take our adoration for the state’s tireless programs to the next level, and name regional winners for the 2022 fall season: New Jersey’s best high school bands in North, Central and South Jersey. Each of the three winning programs will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize for their music departments.
Fall Signing Day, 2022: New Jersey’s wrestling commitments
The fall signing period opens on Wednesday with committed high school seniors in all sports other than football eligible to sign their National Letters of Intent. Below are the list of New Jersey seniors who have committed to wrestle in college. Most will sign their NLI on Wednesday, but some may choose to wait until a later date.
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0