NME

Stormzy to headline All Points East 2023 and curate ‘This Is What We Mean Day’

Stormzy is set to headline All Points East next summer, curating an entire day of the London festival under the banner ‘This Is What We Mean Day’. The rapper’s upcoming third album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, is due out November 25 and was previewed recently by lead single ‘Hide & Seek’. It follows 2019’s ‘Heavy Is The Head’.
NME

Jessie Ware shares new Melanie C remix of ‘Free Yourself’

Jessie Ware has shared a new remix of her single ‘Free Yourself’. The track, which was co-written with Coffee Clarence JR and British producer Stuart Price, was originally released in the summer. Now, Spice Girl Melanie C has put her own spin on the track, turning the song...
NME

Dream Wife on their “unapologetic” new single ‘Leech’: “I’ve had it with being polite”

Dream Wife have returned with their “unapologetic” new single ‘Leech’. Check it out below, alongside our interview with the band. ‘Leech’ is the first piece of new music Dream Wife have shared since the release of 2020’s second album ‘So When You Gonna…’. Speaking to NME, vocalist Rakel Mjöll said it is “definitely kickstarting a new era” for the trio.
NME

Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during recent London Show

The Backstreet Boys have paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter during a recent show at London’s O2 Arena. Aaron Carter – the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick – was found dead at his home in Southern California last week (November 5). Carter, who launched his music career as a child in the late 90s, was aged 34 at the time of his death. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his bathtub after police received a 911 call at 11am local time.
NME

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
NME

Watch Metallica play concert honouring couple who gave them first record deal

Metallica have played a tribute concert for Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and Marsha Zazul, the founders of Megaforce Records, which released the metal legends’ first two albums. Husband and wife duo Jonny and Marsha died just over a year apart, in February 2022 and January 2021, respectively. Megaforce’s roster has included Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, Raven and more acts alongside Metallica.
NME

Years & Years and Kelly Rowland to headline Mighty Hoopla 2023

The line-up for 2023’s Mighty Hoopla festival has been announced, with Years & Years and Kelly Rowland set to headline – see the full line-up below and buy tickets here. The festival is set to return to London’s Brockwell Park on the weekend of June 3-4 next weekend, and has today (November 9) shared its full line-up.
NME

Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
NME

Ryan Reynolds addresses Taylor Swift’s rumoured appearance in ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds has responded to fan theories around Taylor Swift’s rumoured appearance in Deadpool 3. Rumours that Swift would make a cameo in the upcoming Marvel film emerged in September, when Reynolds shared a promotional video announcing Deadpool 3, which is set to be released on September 6, 2024. The teaser – which revealed that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the superhero movie – was filmed in the same house used for Swift’s 2021 short film, All Too Well.
NME

BandLab and NME present: Get Featured – find out all the details here

Social music creation platform BandLab has partnered with NME to launch BandLab and NME present: Get Featured, a huge new music initiative for rising artists across the globe – check out details of the opportunity below. This exclusive opportunity will give emerging and independent singer-songwriters, rappers, producers and bands...
NME

Kanye West sued over unauthorised sample use on ‘Donda’ track ‘Life Of The Party’

Kanye West is facing a copyright lawsuit over allegations that his song ‘Life Of The Party’ samples a Boogie Down Productions track without permission. ‘Life Of The Party’ features André 3000, and was released on West’s Stem Player device as part of the deluxe edition of his 2021 album ‘DONDA’. Phase One Network — the management company overseeing Boogie Down’s music catalogue — has since claimed that the song uses elements of the hip-hop group’s 1987 track, ‘South Bronx’.
NME

Ozzy Osbourne says he’s having second thoughts about moving back to UK

Ozzy Osbourne has said that he is reconsidering he and his wife Sharon’s move to the UK from Los Angeles, saying he’d rather “stay in America”. The couple, who have lived in LA for over 25 years, plan to settle into a new life in Buckinghamshire early next year. Ozzy and Sharon will document their return to England for a new reality TV series on the BBC.
NME

Steve-O reveals ‘Jackass’ stunt he refused to do

Jackass star Steve-O has revealed a stunt from the original film he refused to do. In an interview with Yahoo promoting his recent memoir A Hard Kick In The Nuts, the stuntman said that he drew a line at the ‘Toy Car Up The Butt’ sequence, which involved inserting a lubricated toy car up the anus and then visiting a proctologist who would perform x-rays.
NME

These are all the film and TV stars who have quit Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover

Multiple film and TV stars have announced their departure from Twitter following Elon Musk‘s takeover of the platform. You can find a full list below. Musk’s acquisition of the social media site has been shrouded in controversy since the billionaire announced plans to radically change the way the site operates, including the introduction of a $8 (£7) monthly fee for anyone who wishes to obtain a blue tick verification badge.

