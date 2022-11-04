Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg responds to claim he smokes equivalent of 75-100 blunts a day
Snoop Dogg has addressed the claim that he smokes around 75-100 blunts a day. Last month, the rapper’s personal blunt roller said in an interview that she’s rolled “over 450,000 joints” for Snoop since she’s been in the job. “I do about half a pound...
Stormzy to headline All Points East 2023 and curate ‘This Is What We Mean Day’
Stormzy is set to headline All Points East next summer, curating an entire day of the London festival under the banner ‘This Is What We Mean Day’. The rapper’s upcoming third album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, is due out November 25 and was previewed recently by lead single ‘Hide & Seek’. It follows 2019’s ‘Heavy Is The Head’.
Jessie Ware shares new Melanie C remix of ‘Free Yourself’
Jessie Ware has shared a new remix of her single ‘Free Yourself’. The track, which was co-written with Coffee Clarence JR and British producer Stuart Price, was originally released in the summer. Now, Spice Girl Melanie C has put her own spin on the track, turning the song...
Sam Smith on homophobic experiences: “I thought I’d become a pop star and never get a bad word said to me again”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experiences of homophobia. The pop star said in a new interview that once they found fame and success, they thought any abuse against their sexuality would stop. But Smith says even now, they still encounter homophobic discrimination. “It’s still hard to be queer....
Dream Wife on their “unapologetic” new single ‘Leech’: “I’ve had it with being polite”
Dream Wife have returned with their “unapologetic” new single ‘Leech’. Check it out below, alongside our interview with the band. ‘Leech’ is the first piece of new music Dream Wife have shared since the release of 2020’s second album ‘So When You Gonna…’. Speaking to NME, vocalist Rakel Mjöll said it is “definitely kickstarting a new era” for the trio.
‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Carry On’ actor Leslie Phillips has died, aged 98
Harry Potter and Carry On star Leslie Phillips has passed away at the age of 98. The actor – who was best-known for voicing the Sorting Hat in the J.K. Rowling franchise, as well as appearing in four Carry On films – died on Monday (November 7). Phillips...
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during recent London Show
The Backstreet Boys have paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter during a recent show at London’s O2 Arena. Aaron Carter – the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick – was found dead at his home in Southern California last week (November 5). Carter, who launched his music career as a child in the late 90s, was aged 34 at the time of his death. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his bathtub after police received a 911 call at 11am local time.
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
Rebel Wilson welcomes first daughter via surrogate: “She’s a beautiful miracle!”
Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first daughter via a surrogate mother. The Bridesmaids star confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday (November 7), sharing the first image of her newborn child. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” the...
Watch Metallica play concert honouring couple who gave them first record deal
Metallica have played a tribute concert for Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and Marsha Zazul, the founders of Megaforce Records, which released the metal legends’ first two albums. Husband and wife duo Jonny and Marsha died just over a year apart, in February 2022 and January 2021, respectively. Megaforce’s roster has included Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, Raven and more acts alongside Metallica.
Ryan Reynolds recalls traumatic experience on Korea’s ‘Masked Singer’: “I was in hell”
Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his “traumatic” experience on the Korean version of The Masked Singer. Appearing on US morning show Today, the actor recalled the time, while promoting Deadpool 2 in 2018, he dressed as a unicorn and sang a rendition of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie.
Dolly Parton performs Jolene with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Dolly Parton performed ‘Jolene’ with Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony last night (November 5) – see footage below. The singer was inducted into the prodigious class alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and more at the Saturday night ceremony in Los Angeles.
Years & Years and Kelly Rowland to headline Mighty Hoopla 2023
The line-up for 2023’s Mighty Hoopla festival has been announced, with Years & Years and Kelly Rowland set to headline – see the full line-up below and buy tickets here. The festival is set to return to London’s Brockwell Park on the weekend of June 3-4 next weekend, and has today (November 9) shared its full line-up.
Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
Ryan Reynolds addresses Taylor Swift’s rumoured appearance in ‘Deadpool 3’
Ryan Reynolds has responded to fan theories around Taylor Swift’s rumoured appearance in Deadpool 3. Rumours that Swift would make a cameo in the upcoming Marvel film emerged in September, when Reynolds shared a promotional video announcing Deadpool 3, which is set to be released on September 6, 2024. The teaser – which revealed that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the superhero movie – was filmed in the same house used for Swift’s 2021 short film, All Too Well.
BandLab and NME present: Get Featured – find out all the details here
Social music creation platform BandLab has partnered with NME to launch BandLab and NME present: Get Featured, a huge new music initiative for rising artists across the globe – check out details of the opportunity below. This exclusive opportunity will give emerging and independent singer-songwriters, rappers, producers and bands...
Kanye West sued over unauthorised sample use on ‘Donda’ track ‘Life Of The Party’
Kanye West is facing a copyright lawsuit over allegations that his song ‘Life Of The Party’ samples a Boogie Down Productions track without permission. ‘Life Of The Party’ features André 3000, and was released on West’s Stem Player device as part of the deluxe edition of his 2021 album ‘DONDA’. Phase One Network — the management company overseeing Boogie Down’s music catalogue — has since claimed that the song uses elements of the hip-hop group’s 1987 track, ‘South Bronx’.
Ozzy Osbourne says he’s having second thoughts about moving back to UK
Ozzy Osbourne has said that he is reconsidering he and his wife Sharon’s move to the UK from Los Angeles, saying he’d rather “stay in America”. The couple, who have lived in LA for over 25 years, plan to settle into a new life in Buckinghamshire early next year. Ozzy and Sharon will document their return to England for a new reality TV series on the BBC.
Steve-O reveals ‘Jackass’ stunt he refused to do
Jackass star Steve-O has revealed a stunt from the original film he refused to do. In an interview with Yahoo promoting his recent memoir A Hard Kick In The Nuts, the stuntman said that he drew a line at the ‘Toy Car Up The Butt’ sequence, which involved inserting a lubricated toy car up the anus and then visiting a proctologist who would perform x-rays.
These are all the film and TV stars who have quit Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover
Multiple film and TV stars have announced their departure from Twitter following Elon Musk‘s takeover of the platform. You can find a full list below. Musk’s acquisition of the social media site has been shrouded in controversy since the billionaire announced plans to radically change the way the site operates, including the introduction of a $8 (£7) monthly fee for anyone who wishes to obtain a blue tick verification badge.
