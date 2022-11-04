Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
First Look at Gorditas Rodeo
The last two restaurants at 3090 W. 13th St. have been Mexican restaurants, so let’s hope the third time is the charm with the latest opening. Gorditas Rodeo has taken over the former Marina’s Mexican Seafood and Tacos La Catrina space. ===========. 3090 W 13th St., Wichita, KS...
Dining by the Children’s Alphabet: Doma
On our Dining by the Children’s Alphabet feature, we had to select a place for the next letter in the alphabet, D. We decided to get a little classy and check out Doma at 7703 E. Douglas. The hip restaurant in east Wichita known for the small plates offered...
The first stop on the Taste of Wichita: The Artichoke Sandwich Bar
Junior League of Wichita’s Taste of Wichita is officially underway and for our first stop, we swung by The Artichoke Sandwich Bar. From November 4 to 13, diners can experience different restaurants around Wichita with meals at a set price of $15 or $30. I needed to get some lunch and decided to stop by the old, trusty Artichoke.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Have a laugh, see a parade, get in the holiday spirit
The holiday season has officially started in Wichita, and there’s plenty to do.
Body found in Wichita’s canal route
Wichita Police worked to extricate a body that was found in the canal route of I-135 near Lincoln Sunday morning. It’s not clear how the person got there.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Nov 4-6)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
Cici’s Pizza Revisited
My daughter was feeling pizza. Anytime she wants food, I never know if she’ll eat it or if it’ll be food that sits there for hours and ends up being a waste of money. I figured, why not check out Cici’s Pizza? Kids three and under are $1.39 while everyone else is $7.49.
First Look at The Dive; a beach-themed bar in the Douglas Design District
A new beach-themed bar called The Dive has opened in the Douglas Design District at 1207 E. Douglas. The Dive has a cocktail menu, light blue decor with beach vibes throughout. I stopped by real quick to check it out during their soft opening week. ===========. 1207 East Douglas Avenue,...
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
‘The best thing they could do’: ShowerUp Wichita provides a unique resource for unhoused people
Driving south on Topeka Street, Mike McFerren is tugging an eye-catching trailer behind a blue-and-white pickup truck — one that elicits calls from people on the street. “That’s what I need, that shower right there,” one woman calls to him from the street. “I need that shower!”
Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
What’s New in Butler County?
Douglass native and lover of all things food, Macheal Price has opened up a new food truck that you’ll see visiting events and venues around Butler County and beyond. When they aren’t traveling on the weekends, you’ll find them serving the Douglass community for lunch on 3rd and Forrest st in Douglass and dinner at the Family Dollar in Douglass. Opening up at Frontier Days, the fall festival the City of Douglass hosts every year, they clan is coming onto their first month of service.
Friday Football Blitz (Regional Round) - 11/4
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Regionals are in the books for the Kansas state football playoffs with a variety of winners moving on from KAKEland. Maize, Hutchinson, Derby, Circle, Andover Central, Northwest, and more are moving on after a rainy night of football across Kansas. KSHSAA Football Championship - All...
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
MURDOCK, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead while a man was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SE 60 St. and SE 100 Ave. about 3.5 miles south of Murdock with reports of a crash.
Expanding Kellogg from E. Wichita into Andover
‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita
Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
Homeowner hoping more is done with cost after sidewalk repair in south Wichita
For many Wichita sidewalks some may not be in the best shape, and for one Wichita south neighborhood, multiple blocks of sidewalks have been repaired, but neighbors are still not happy.
Kansas woman, 78, dead after rollover crash involving small SUV, pickup truck: official
Both vehicles rolled and ended up in a ditch, a report said.
