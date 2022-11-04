Douglass native and lover of all things food, Macheal Price has opened up a new food truck that you’ll see visiting events and venues around Butler County and beyond. When they aren’t traveling on the weekends, you’ll find them serving the Douglass community for lunch on 3rd and Forrest st in Douglass and dinner at the Family Dollar in Douglass. Opening up at Frontier Days, the fall festival the City of Douglass hosts every year, they clan is coming onto their first month of service.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO