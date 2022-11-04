Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong
MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
wdayradionow.com
Ag + Athletics = Harvest Bowl! 11-07-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat with with Greg Lardy who is the NDSU Vice President for Agricultural Affairs.
wdayradionow.com
11-07-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
10:43 - Greg Lardy VP for Agriculture Affairs at NDSU Agriculture and Extension talks with the WAG crew about the NDSU Harvest Bowl happening on November 18th - 19th. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and agriculture information.
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
kvrr.com
Worker Arrives To Smoke Inside N. Fargo Burger King, Fire Found on Roof
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Firefighters put out a small fire on the roof of Burger King, across from the Fargodome. A worker called 911 shortly after 5 am saying there was smoke inside the building when they showed up for their shift. Crews couldn’t find anything burning inside so...
lakesarearadio.net
Early Season Winter Storm Expected Thursday and Friday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An early season winter storm is expected in the Lakes Area Thursday and Friday, likely to bring at least minor winter impacts. The National Weather Service says Impacts are expected to be mainly tied to travel conditions from accumulating snow, reduced visibility, and light icing. However, there is a chance this winter storm could bring major winter impacts to the area.
wdayradionow.com
MATBUS offering free rides to polling locations across F-M metro
(Fargo, ND) -- A public transportation entity operating in the FM metro is offering free rides to those seeking to vote on election day. MATBUS will be providing free rides both to and from polling sites throughout Election Day on Tuesday. A press release sent out by MATBUS says riders can get the free ride by informing the bus driver they are either going to or leaving a polling location.
KX News
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
fergusnow.com
NORWAYintheUSA Sets up Shop in Fergus Falls
(Fergus Falls, Minn.) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that NORWAYntheUSA, a wholesale business that provides fine quality Norwegian products has relocated to Fergus Falls. From apparel by Scandinavian Explorer to flatware, woolens, and porcelain, this wholesaler offers a broad range of collections. Owner Sarah Brunko...
wdayradionow.com
F-M Islamic Society continue to raise funds after damage to cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- The Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead is having success with a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for cemetery damage. The organization has brought in 68-hundred dollars so far to benefit the Muslim cemetery after five burial vaults were destroyed last month. The damage to the vaults that were...
wdayradionow.com
Fire breaks out at Fargo Burger King
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a fire broke out at a Fargo Burger King. Workers discovered smoke at the restaurant across from the Fargodome upon arrival Monday morning. Responding crews found the blaze in the roof in the air handling unit. There has been no word...
valleynewslive.com
Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
kvrr.com
Portland, ND man dies in crash
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area Residents Reminded to Double Check Polling Locations
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area residents will hit the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. In Becker County, all registered voters received a White postcard with updated polling locations and districts, says Mary Henrickson the Becker County Auditor-Treasurer. She says to be mindful as you go to the polls, because redistricting may have changed your polling location.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Public Library Director Megan Krueger speaks on Community Center and Public Library proposal on November ballot
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead's Library Director is sharing what changes could come if city residents approve a ballot measure in the upcoming November General Election. Megan Krueger joined WDAY's Bonnie and Friends to speak about the ballot measure which would allow the creation of half-cent sales tax. The tax would pay for the construction of the proposed Community Center and Public Library building, and would sunset either following the collection of $31,590,000 or in 22 years, whatever happens first.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Owner of Fargo house set for demolition appealing case
(Fargo, ND) -- The owner of a Fargo house set for demolition is appealing the case. Officials say the home in the 900 block of Fifth Street South has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous code violations, and has excessive trash. Police say they've been called to the home...
kfgo.com
Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home
FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
wdayradionow.com
OSHA opens investigation into several North Dakota Dollar General stores
(Fargo, ND) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating safety issues at several Dollar General stores. Investigations are underway at stores in Casselton, Tioga, and Garrison. No violations have been listed so far, but the cases remain open. OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Force Week Seven Recap
The Fargo Force welcomed the Tri-City Storm to Scheels Arena for a two game set from November 3rd-4th. The Storm took the victory in the opener 5-4 in a high scoring affair led by a hat trick from Kieran Cebrian. Then on Friday night the Force got revenge with a 4-0 victory led by goalie Matej Marinov.
