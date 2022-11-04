(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead's Library Director is sharing what changes could come if city residents approve a ballot measure in the upcoming November General Election. Megan Krueger joined WDAY's Bonnie and Friends to speak about the ballot measure which would allow the creation of half-cent sales tax. The tax would pay for the construction of the proposed Community Center and Public Library building, and would sunset either following the collection of $31,590,000 or in 22 years, whatever happens first.

