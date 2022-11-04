A new library in Galesburg received more than $1 million through a match grant challenge by the Galesburg Community Foundation to the Galesburg Public Library Foundation. According to a release, for every $2.00 donated, the Galesburg Community Foundation matched an additional $1.00 up to $350,000. By September 30, more than $700,000 had been donated, resulting in a total gift of more $1,050,000 to be used by Galesburg Public Library Foundation to build out the community room in the new library, which will serve as a multi-purpose space for the public.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO