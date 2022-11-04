Read full article on original website
Mercado in Moline to unveil colorful new murals
At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Mercado on Fifth will unveil three colorful murals that celebrate Hispanic culture on its newly renovated building at 423 12th St., Moline. The approximately 2,500-square-feet of murals feature a ballet folklorico dancer in a colorful gown, a field of marigold flowers and images inspired by Day of the Dead, among other intricate details. The murals also pay homage to the organization’s history with a realistic portrait of Mercado on Fifth founder Bob Ontiveros, according to a Tuesday release from the nonprofit.
Celebrate Rock Island Library’s 150th birthday
The Rock Island Public Library was the first library to open in Illinois (Nov. 25, 1872), and the library will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a community birthday party on Thursday, Nov. 10. A full year of activities will kick off with the free party from 3 p.m. to 6...
Festival of Trees Parade Floats Into Davenport November 19
The largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest is BACK and better than ever!. Quad City Arts will fill the streets with music, fun, and excitement again this year for the 29th annual Festival of Trees Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 19 at 10am in Downtown Davenport!. Co-Title Sponsors: Arconic,...
QC Storm fans paint the ice to honor veterans
The Quad City Storm is hosting its Salute to Military Ice Painting Monday, November 7 until 7:00 p.m. Storm fans can stop by the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, located at 1201 River Dr., Moline, to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces on the ice.
WaterMark Corners | Moline Centre
Amy Trimble stopped by to talk about her and her mother’s innovative, intriguing, and inspiring business. For more information visit molincentre.org and watermarkcorners.com.
QC Veterans Day closings
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit. There will be no USPS deliveries on […]
New Galesburg library receives over $1M through match grant
A new library in Galesburg received more than $1 million through a match grant challenge by the Galesburg Community Foundation to the Galesburg Public Library Foundation. According to a release, for every $2.00 donated, the Galesburg Community Foundation matched an additional $1.00 up to $350,000. By September 30, more than $700,000 had been donated, resulting in a total gift of more $1,050,000 to be used by Galesburg Public Library Foundation to build out the community room in the new library, which will serve as a multi-purpose space for the public.
The History of Von Maur Over 150 Years
Through two world wars, the Great Depression, recessions, massive retail consolidation and the rise of the internet and alternative shopping, the 150-year-old Von Maur has managed to survive and slowly grow through its 150-year history. The key to its longevity: operating pleasant, stress-free, easy-to-shop department stores; selectively opening and closing stores; maintaining a relatively large payroll to provide service on the selling floors; never assuming too much debt; taking a long-term view to growth; staying independent; and, perhaps most important of all, having a loyal customer base. 1872: J.H.C. Petersen & Sons Co. is founded on West Second Street in Davenport,...
Timelapse of The Maximum Lunar Eclipse Over The I-74 Bridge
The City of Bettendorf shared this awesome timelapse of the Maximum Lunar Eclipse over the I-74 Bridge, showing the change in the moon as it sat in the sky above the bridge. What might even be cooler, is the color of the bridge matches the moon in a way that almost looks like the bridge is responsible for the red color of the moon.
A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler
22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
'That's the type of guy he is' | Rock Island deputy goes 'Beyond the Badge' as resource officer
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in...
Pet of the Week | Ripley
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Ripley is a sweet treat-loving mama and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash near East Moline-Silvis border
UPDATE, Nov. 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m.: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said late Monday afternoon that a woman was killed in the East Moline traffic crash this morning. At about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, a single-vehicle accident occurred in the 2600 block of 19th Street, East...
Princeton splitting Chamber and Tourism operations Thursday
Princeton's Tourism and Chamber of Commerce have coincided nicely before the pandemic. But, this Thursday, both will separate and do their own thing. According to a letter in August, Chamber President Dave Shouse said the city's people and its businesses are growing and searching for new opportunities. It, says Shouse, has become clear that Chamber and Tourism should separate allowing the time and resources needed for each to serve Chamber members.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday. Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police. Police said there was a verbal...
REVIEW: New QC ‘Jurors’ guilty of greatness
Don’t tell Mike Schulz, but I have never actually seen the 1957 classic film “12 Angry Men,” nor its 1997 all-star made-for-TV remake. I have no good reason, since I love murder mysteries, crime dramas, thrillers, etc. In a way, that was an advantage going into see the new Playcrafters production, “12 Angry Jurors,” which opened last weekend at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.
Scott County voters: Be in line by 8 p.m.
Polling places for Election Day will close at 7 p.m. in Rock Island County and 8 p.m. in Scott County. The Scott County Auditor’s Office just posted on Facebook that if you are in line at your polling location before 8 p.m., the poll workers will not turn you away. You are encouraged to stay in line until you vote.
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
