Carbon County, PA

Times News

Election results: Carbon votes yes on land referendum

With all precincts reporting, Carbon County favored Douglas Mastriano in the race for governor with 13,772 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 7,200 votes. Mastriano has an early lead in Monroe and Schuylkill counties. Statewide, Shapiro is leading. Mehmet Oz is leading John Fetterman in the race for U.S. Senator, with...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County votes Republican

Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe County election results

John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe borough fills two key positions

Two key positions in Jim Thorpe borough are now filled following action by borough council last month. Joseph Bolesky was named the new public services manager at an annual salary of $85,000 and Michael Schoch as streets department supervisor at an hourly wage of $30.25. The public services manager position...
JIM THORPE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County

Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County voting is a two-step process

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections, Acting Deputy Director Emily Cook walked Newswatch 16 through what voters will see after they've signed in on Election Day. "When they go to the polls, you're going to see this ballot marking device. It's just like a giant...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Walnutport Borough Council

Walnutport Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved additional work for S&G on South Canal and Washington streets for $9,800. Funds will be used from the borough’s American Rescue Funds. • Will purchase two new lawn mowers at $10,500 each, to arrive in spring. • Agreed...
WALNUTPORT, PA
Times News

Veteran: Honor service, families for love, support

Palmerton police chief and Sgt. First Class Timothy Kromer, retired U.S. Army, said we should honor veterans and their families. Kromer, the keynote speaker for the Carbon County service in Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe, said, “Your presence here ensures that we will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.”
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill Township holding the line on taxes in 2023 budget

Property taxes will not rise in Schuylkill Township if a tentative budget is approved next month. Monday night, the supervisors voted unanimously to advertise a 2023 spending plan that calls for the same 10.88 property tax millage as 2022. The $482,500 spending plan has expenditures of $481,160 listed, and is...
LehighValleyLive.com

What did we learn from the battle to defeat the PennEast Pipeline? | Opinion

As local environmental challenges are always on the horizon, it’s important to examine how New Jersey homeowners defeated the PennEast Pipeline. Notably, the PennEast Pipeline Company made the decision to stop developing a proposed 116-mile natural gas pipeline from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, to Mercer County, New Jersey, despite its earlier U.S. Supreme Court victory.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

DOJ monitoring Luzerne County for compliance with voting laws

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department announced they are monitoring 64 jurisdictions, including four Pennsylvania counties, across the U.S. for compliance with voting laws. The Justice Department says the Civil Rights Division will monitor Luzerne, Berks, Centre, and Lehigh counties to ensure they are protecting the rights of voters. They also have a division […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

