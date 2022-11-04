Read full article on original website
Election results: Carbon votes yes on land referendum
With all precincts reporting, Carbon County favored Douglas Mastriano in the race for governor with 13,772 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 7,200 votes. Mastriano has an early lead in Monroe and Schuylkill counties. Statewide, Shapiro is leading. Mehmet Oz is leading John Fetterman in the race for U.S. Senator, with...
Solid voter turnout in Carbon; precincts are busy in West Penn Twp.
A steady stream of voters did their civic duty on Election Day. About 100 people cast their ballots at the Franklin Township Fire Company as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. “We’ve had a steady voter turnout,” said Stacy Sheckler, judge of elections for the Long Run District. Franklin resident...
Carbon County votes Republican
Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.
Polls in Luzerne County remained open until 10 p.m. after voting problems
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A judge in Luzerne County has ruled that polling places in the county should remain open until 10 p.m. Tuesday because of problems with ballots at a number of locations. The ruling comes after reports of problems at the polls in parts of Luzerne County.
Monroe County election results
John Fetterman has pulled into the lead in Monroe County with 23,793 votes for U.S. Senator. Mehmet Oz has 17,869 votes. Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for governor, logging 25,128 votes. Republican Doug Mastriano has 13,053 votes in the governor race. Statewide the Democrats are leading. In...
Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The vote count in Luzerne County got a late start Tuesday because the court-ordered voting was extended until 10:00 p.m. It all had to do with a paper shortage at some polling places. Many voters are asking, how could this possibly happen? Luzerne County has had problems in recent elections that […]
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
Jim Thorpe borough fills two key positions
Two key positions in Jim Thorpe borough are now filled following action by borough council last month. Joseph Bolesky was named the new public services manager at an annual salary of $85,000 and Michael Schoch as streets department supervisor at an hourly wage of $30.25. The public services manager position...
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
Early Schuylkill election results: Barton in lead for state representative
Going against the state trend, Schuylkill County is favoring Republican Douglas V. Mastriano with 7,635 votes to Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 4,225 in the race for governor. Thirty percent of the votes were reported. Republican Mehmet Oz is leading John Fetterman for U.S. Senator. Oz has 8,134 votes to Fetterman’s...
Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County
Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
Update 2:52 p.m.: Judge orders Luzerne County polls to stay open until 10 p.m. because of paper shortage
Judge Lesa S. Gelb has ordered all precincts in Luzerne County remain open until 10 p.m. tonight after a paper shortage affected 35 of the county's 186 polling sites. Gelb ordered the directive to be hand delivered to the precincts for compliance. 2:08 p.m.: Voting stops because of paper shortage.
Luzerne County voting is a two-step process
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections, Acting Deputy Director Emily Cook walked Newswatch 16 through what voters will see after they've signed in on Election Day. "When they go to the polls, you're going to see this ballot marking device. It's just like a giant...
Walnutport Borough Council
Walnutport Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved additional work for S&G on South Canal and Washington streets for $9,800. Funds will be used from the borough’s American Rescue Funds. • Will purchase two new lawn mowers at $10,500 each, to arrive in spring. • Agreed...
With Important Issues on the Ballot This Election, One Churchville Mother’s Voice Has Been Making an Impact
The Churchville mother has become a vocal proponent and opponent of various hot-button issues in the area. With an important election just a day away, one Bucks County mother has been voicing her opinions on hot-button issues that residents will vote on. Staff writers at The New York Times wrote about the local woman.
Veteran: Honor service, families for love, support
Palmerton police chief and Sgt. First Class Timothy Kromer, retired U.S. Army, said we should honor veterans and their families. Kromer, the keynote speaker for the Carbon County service in Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe, said, “Your presence here ensures that we will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.”
Schuylkill Township holding the line on taxes in 2023 budget
Property taxes will not rise in Schuylkill Township if a tentative budget is approved next month. Monday night, the supervisors voted unanimously to advertise a 2023 spending plan that calls for the same 10.88 property tax millage as 2022. The $482,500 spending plan has expenditures of $481,160 listed, and is...
What did we learn from the battle to defeat the PennEast Pipeline? | Opinion
As local environmental challenges are always on the horizon, it’s important to examine how New Jersey homeowners defeated the PennEast Pipeline. Notably, the PennEast Pipeline Company made the decision to stop developing a proposed 116-mile natural gas pipeline from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, to Mercer County, New Jersey, despite its earlier U.S. Supreme Court victory.
DOJ monitoring Luzerne County for compliance with voting laws
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department announced they are monitoring 64 jurisdictions, including four Pennsylvania counties, across the U.S. for compliance with voting laws. The Justice Department says the Civil Rights Division will monitor Luzerne, Berks, Centre, and Lehigh counties to ensure they are protecting the rights of voters. They also have a division […]
