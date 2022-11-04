Fed faces twin threats of recession, financial crisis as its inflation fight raises risks of both | Opinion

Read full article on original website
Inflation, democracy spur voters, Trump-Biden too
WASHINGTON (AP) — High inflation and fears about democracy’s health weighed heavily on U.S. voters in a midterm election in which once — and perhaps future — rivals for the White House, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, cast a shadow, AP VoteCast shows. The survey depicts...
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
Amazon says it and law enforcement have ‘disrupted’ counterfeiters in China, seized goods
Amazon said today that it and law enforcement have disrupted three counterfeiting operations in China and seized 240,000 goods illegally using brand names including BMW, General Motoris, Hugo Boss, Under Armour and Puma. Amazon said the sting was initiated by local Public Security Bureaus using Amazon’s own intelligence provided by...
