Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
‘Extremely dangerous’: Charlotte father faces felony charge for bringing firearm to Waxhaw elementary school soccer game
The incident occurred at a soccer game held at Marvin Elementary School in Union County.
WBTV
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of S. Clay St. near E. Innes just after 10:30 p.m. Investigators say one man had been shot. That victim was taken to the hospital. Officers did not comment on the extent of the injuries.
WBTV
WBTV finds rape suspect has several glaring charges in past two years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Octavis Wilson appeared in court Tuesday morning after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the repeat offender struck again this weekend. CMPD said he attacked and forced himself on a woman who was walking home that night. They charged him with multiple offenses Sunday, including kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
1 person killed in Ballantyne crash: CMPD
One person was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in the Ballantyne area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
WBTV
Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Possible heavy rains, streets...
wccbcharlotte.com
Repeat Offender Accused Of Raping Woman Walking Home In NW Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A repeat offender is locked up, accused of brutally raping a woman as she walked home in Northwest Charlotte. Critics say he shouldn’t have been on the streets, after being accused of several previous violent assaults. Octavius Wilson now has a $2 million bond, but...
qcitymetro.com
Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek
A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 400 block of Drury Drive. When officers got there, they located the victim with a...
wccbcharlotte.com
West Charlotte SWAT Standoff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 8 hours, a SWAT standoff in West Charlotte has ended. It happened at a home on Credenza Road, near Elderly Road. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4 am. Police found the suspect barricaded inside a home with a weapon. After 8 hours...
WBTV
What began as ‘play fighting’ ended with an ax attack, deputies say
GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men who were said to be “play fighting” ended up in a real struggle that resulted in serious injuries for one, according to Rowan County deputies. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, according to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s...
CMPD officers responded quickly to street takeovers, reports say
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department got four calls on Oct. 28 about a street takeover at the intersection of Fourth and Graham streets in Uptown Charlotte. People complained that CMPD officers didn’t get there fast enough, but Channel 9 got a better picture of their response times.
WBTV
More charges brought before adults accused of locking child in dog kennel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More charges have been brought against three people Davidson County deputies say were involved in locking a 9-year-old boy in a dog kennel. The child was found Oct. 19 after an anonymous caller told deputies a child was locked in a dog kennel overnight at a home in Lexington.
WBTV
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Officers a man in his early 30s was shot and killed around 8:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home off Drury Drive, close to Derita Park, after getting into an altercation with another person.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
WBTV
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: moments ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day final...
Man arrested for armed bank robbery in Lincoln County
The incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the State Employees Credit Union on the 6500 block of N.C. Highway 73.
CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road
CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
WBTV
Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
Wanted: Men held Denver bank teller at gunpoint, told customers to lie on the floor
Two suspects who robbed a bank with customers inside and held a teller at gunpoint are being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
Police get involved in CMS board incident involving swiped signs and a crying teen
On the last day of early voting, police were summoned to a Ballantyne recreation center after an encounter between Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board member Sean Strain and a volunteer for one of his opponents. Strain, who’s running for reelection, says the volunteer spread lies and harassed his 13-year-old daughter. The...
Comments / 2