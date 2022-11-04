ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of S. Clay St. near E. Innes just after 10:30 p.m. Investigators say one man had been shot. That victim was taken to the hospital. Officers did not comment on the extent of the injuries.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

WBTV finds rape suspect has several glaring charges in past two years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Octavis Wilson appeared in court Tuesday morning after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the repeat offender struck again this weekend. CMPD said he attacked and forced himself on a woman who was walking home that night. They charged him with multiple offenses Sunday, including kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
MARVIN, NC
WBTV

Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Possible heavy rains, streets...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Repeat Offender Accused Of Raping Woman Walking Home In NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A repeat offender is locked up, accused of brutally raping a woman as she walked home in Northwest Charlotte. Critics say he shouldn’t have been on the streets, after being accused of several previous violent assaults. Octavius Wilson now has a $2 million bond, but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek

A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 400 block of Drury Drive. When officers got there, they located the victim with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

West Charlotte SWAT Standoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 8 hours, a SWAT standoff in West Charlotte has ended. It happened at a home on Credenza Road, near Elderly Road. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4 am. Police found the suspect barricaded inside a home with a weapon. After 8 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: moments ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day final...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy