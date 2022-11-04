SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of S. Clay St. near E. Innes just after 10:30 p.m. Investigators say one man had been shot. That victim was taken to the hospital. Officers did not comment on the extent of the injuries.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO