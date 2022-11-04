Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
Giants could have competition for Daniel Jones after season: 4 teams might be interested, plus 2 wild cards
Joe Schoen liked what he saw from Daniel Jones in the first eight games of the season, but the Giants general manager also made it clear that he wants to see more before using owner John Mara’s bank account to place the franchise stamp on the quarterback. And, in Jones’ case, the word franchise could have different meanings.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday could poach ESPN colleague to be quarterbacks coach
What is Jeff Saturday going to do with the Indianapolis Colts?. The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they have fired head coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst and former Colts center Jeff Saturday to take his place as interim coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Saturday,...
Ex-Eagles star hurt in Ravens’ Monday Night Football win over Saints
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson went down with a hamstring injury in his first game since signing last month with the Baltimore Ravens. Before leaving the game, Jackson was targeted twice by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, with the 35-year-old wideout pulling down one reception for 16 yards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
‘We want everybody’s best shot’: Eagles have target on their back at 8-0
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. They improved to 8-0 last Thursday with a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans, making them the team to beat. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, speaking on the Jim Rome Show, says they are embracing that...
NFL Week 10 picks: Atlanta Falcons-Carolina Panthers predictions | Thursday Night Football
Quarterback Marcus Mariota, head coach Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons visit quarterback P.J. Walker, interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. is 8:15 p.m. ET...
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
Who is Parks Frazier? Colts assistant will call plays Sunday vs. Raiders for interim coach Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts have a whole new regime going. The Colts announced Monday that they have fired head coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst and former Colts center Jeff Saturday to take his place as interim coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So who will call...
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season
The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
Eagles can accomplish something that hasn’t been done since the 1958 Baltimore Colts
PHILADELPHIA – Many people who think of the 1958 Baltimore Colts think of the black and white video from “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” with Johnny Unitas leading the Colts offense down the field, handing the ball off to Alan Ameche for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.
