The passenger of a car died Sunday afternoon after a tire dislodged from an SUV and crashed into the car’s windshield on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. An Acura MDX was driving south on the inner roadway of the highway in East Windsor at 4:53 p.m. when its left front wheel somehow fell off, according to a statement from the New Jersey State Police.

EAST WINDSOR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO