Driver pulled gun during Atlantic City road rage incident, cops say
A 60-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after he threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident Saturday in Atlantic City, authorities said. The victim arrived at the Atlantic City public safety building at about 12:40 p.m. and told cops that another driver threatened him and his family, police said in a statement.
Cops seek tips after 3 wounded in shooting outside bar
Three people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting outside a Bridgeton bar early Sunday morning. Officers already in the area heard gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and responded to Lolita’s Bar, on the 500 block of North Pearl Street, according to Bridgeton Police. They found one victim at the...
Man wounded, airlifted to hospital after shooting in Millville park
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in a South Jersey park on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, according to Millville Police. The 54-year-old Millville resident told police he was in...
Grounds supervisor at N.J. school humiliated worker, refused to promote her, lawsuit says
A school district employee in Cape May County has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the board of education, alleging her supervisor humiliated her in front of co-workers and told her she was too old for promotions. Cheryl Wrigley, 63, says in court papers she worked various jobs for the School...
Woman, 18, found dead in N.J.
An 18-year-old woman was found dead in East Windsor on Monday morning. Julia McDaid, of East Windsor, was located at Bear Brook just off Oak Creek Road shortly after 9 a.m, East Windsor police said in a statement. McDaid’s death is not considered suspicious though the circumstances remain unclear, police...
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say
A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Woman killed by deer that crashed through windshield of her car, police say
A Gloucester County woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled clear through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
Teen cyclist critically injured in crash on South Jersey bike path
A teen bicyclist was critically injured Saturday after a collision with a vehicle on a bike path in Somers Point, Police Chief Robert Somers said. Officers responded to the incident at Ocean Heights Avenue and the Bike Path at 5:57 p.m. and located a 14-year-old victim from Pleasantville, officials said.
N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County
Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Cumberland County
Voters in Cumberland County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an √ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County
Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Woman dies after tire dislodges from SUV, crashes into car’s windshield, police say
The passenger of a car died Sunday afternoon after a tire dislodged from an SUV and crashed into the car’s windshield on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. An Acura MDX was driving south on the inner roadway of the highway in East Windsor at 4:53 p.m. when its left front wheel somehow fell off, according to a statement from the New Jersey State Police.
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County
Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. city makes progress that you can’t see | Opinion
The frustrating thing about being a local elected official and the goal of making progress in your community is that a good deal of the progress happens behind the scenes. That’s why, at election time, you see elected officials trying to rustle up all sorts of visual things to show they’ve been working hard.
S. Jersey’s big boxes come back from the dead | Editorial
Right after Halloween in Mexico, comes the holiday of Día de los Muertos, known in English as “Day of the Dead,” when ancient ritual has it that living family members are joined by their deceased relatives to celebrate. In a way, a similar thing is happening in...
Election Day 2022: Vote counting machines down in N.J. county, but you can still cast ballots
Election Day is off to a rough start in Mercer County as officials announced that all voting machines were not working “due to a printing and scanning issue with the ballots,” according to local officials. Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello said all votes will be correctly counted...
‘We want everybody’s best shot’: Eagles have target on their back at 8-0
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. They improved to 8-0 last Thursday with a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans, making them the team to beat. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, speaking on the Jim Rome Show, says they are embracing that...
Eagles can accomplish something that hasn’t been done since the 1958 Baltimore Colts
PHILADELPHIA – Many people who think of the 1958 Baltimore Colts think of the black and white video from “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” with Johnny Unitas leading the Colts offense down the field, handing the ball off to Alan Ameche for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.
