Vineland, NJ

Driver pulled gun during Atlantic City road rage incident, cops say

A 60-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after he threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident Saturday in Atlantic City, authorities said. The victim arrived at the Atlantic City public safety building at about 12:40 p.m. and told cops that another driver threatened him and his family, police said in a statement.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cops seek tips after 3 wounded in shooting outside bar

Three people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting outside a Bridgeton bar early Sunday morning. Officers already in the area heard gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and responded to Lolita’s Bar, on the 500 block of North Pearl Street, according to Bridgeton Police. They found one victim at the...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Woman, 18, found dead in N.J.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead in East Windsor on Monday morning. Julia McDaid, of East Windsor, was located at Bear Brook just off Oak Creek Road shortly after 9 a.m, East Windsor police said in a statement. McDaid’s death is not considered suspicious though the circumstances remain unclear, police...
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say

A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
DOVER, DE
Woman killed by deer that crashed through windshield of her car, police say

A Gloucester County woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled clear through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County

Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
N.J. election results 2022: Cumberland County

Voters in Cumberland County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an √ in front of their names.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County

Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
N.J. city makes progress that you can’t see | Opinion

The frustrating thing about being a local elected official and the goal of making progress in your community is that a good deal of the progress happens behind the scenes. That’s why, at election time, you see elected officials trying to rustle up all sorts of visual things to show they’ve been working hard.
BRIDGETON, NJ
