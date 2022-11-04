Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego Channel
Voters await results as first polls in the US close on Election Day
Polls are beginning to close across the country as voters wait to find out the outcome of the midterm elections. In Indiana and Kentucky, polls started closing at 6 p.m. Eastern. However, voters in parts of the states still had time to vote as they are in the Central Time Zone.
San Diego Channel
How does the president's party usually perform during midterm elections?
A president’s party usually sees major losses during midterm elections. Since 1934, just Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934, Bill Clinton in 1998, and George W. Bush in 2002 saw their parties gain seats in Congress during the midterms. Some recent presidents saw significant losses in their first midterm...
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Kentucky rejects anti-abortion measure – live
Latest updates and results as Democrats perform better than expected and Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race
San Diego Channel
Medicaid, abortion stand out as state ballot tests on health issues
Some of the most high-profile and consequential key heath care election fights are showing up on state-level ballots during this high-stakes U.S. midterm election season. Voters in states including Montana, California, Kentucky, Vermont and Michigan will decide on question related to vital reproductive rights after the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
Democrat Deluzio wins US House seat in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Election lawyer Chris Deluzio, a Democrat, has won a GOP seat in a U.S. House district north of Pittsburgh, beating a Republican businessperson and former township commissioner. Deluzio will represent a district that consists largely of the voters who elected Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb...
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop and Blames Melania for Endorsing Him
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reports. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate control. Backed by Trump, Oz won the primary by a razor thin plurality. Habberman’s reporting was echoed by Axios’ Jonathan Swan, who described Trump as “not happy,” and CNN’s Jim Acosta, who reported that Trump was “livid” and “screaming at everyone.” Several insiders are now pushing Trump to reschedule his anticipated Nov. 15 announcement on his 2024 candidacy, Haberman reports.Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz -- including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2022 Read it at Twitter
Comments / 0