Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Ezekiel Elliott vs. Tony Pollard Clear

On Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that he expects Ezekiel Elliott to return next week against the Green Bay Packers. Tony Pollard shined during Elliott's absence last Sunday, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns against the Chicago Bears. His performance sparked a debate as to whether he should be the primary running back in Dallas.
Jerry Jones Has Honest Reaction To Trade Deadline Inaction

Despite rumors that they would be very active around the NFL trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys stood still when Tuesday's deadline passed. Head coach Mike McCarthy wasn't particularly thrilled, but owner Jerry Jones explained why it went down that way. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones explained that...
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin

The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''
