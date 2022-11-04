'I sleep with him every night...' King Charles, Margot Robbie and the stars who still cuddle a TEDDY BEAR!

Read full article on original website
Related
Celeb Wedding Dress Designer Vera Wang Stuns In Short Shorts & Bandeau Top At 73 At CFDA Awards: Photos
Vera Wang looked fabulous when she attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 rocking tiny black shorts with a matching black bandeau top. The iconic 73-year-old wedding dress designer styled her outfit with thigh-high sheer socks and massive platform heels. Vera’s spaghetti strap top featured long, off-the-shoulder sleeves...
Jessica Simpson reveals she’s 5 years sober after fans voice concerns about her health
Pop star and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson has said she’s currently 5 years sober and doing fine as fans voiced concerns about her weight loss and speech during a recent Pottery Barn ad.
Comments / 0