Two 40-foot winged sculptures have risen in The River District, near Richards Boulevard and N. 12th Street. Titled “Uplift,” they’re the latest in the city of Sacramento’s metamorphosis-themed public art project that includes seven murals along the N. 12th Street corridor. The sculptures, which will light up at night, were created by Seattle-based artist Vicki Scuri.

